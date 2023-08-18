90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golf

Las Vegas golfer pledges up to $100K for Maui relief

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 18, 2023 - 8:34 am
 
Xander Schauffele hits from the fifth tee during the first round of the St. Jude Championship g ...
Xander Schauffele hits from the fifth tee during the first round of the St. Jude Championship golf tournament Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Xander Schauffele makes his way to the 18th tee box during the CJ Cup Pro AM tournament at the ...
Xander Schauffele makes his way to the 18th tee box during the CJ Cup Pro AM tournament at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Another Las Vegas golfer with ties to Hawaii has pledged up to $100,000 to help Maui residents recover from the devastating wildfires.

Xander Schauffele has joined with Hawaiian Host, manufacturer of chocolate-covered macadamias, to each match any donations to Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. Schauffele and Hawaiian Host hope to raise $400,000 in total.

“The PGA Tour is all about giving back, so I felt like it was my responsibility in that sense to do that,” said Schauffele, who spent considerable time in Hawaii as a youngster and said his father learned to play golf on Kauai, a skill he passed on to his son.

“Personally, I love going there, and from what I’ve read and texted with someone from Hawaiian Host, they said it’s pretty devastating out there,” Schauffele said. “It’s the worst they’ve ever seen historically in the U.S. so far. Just wanted to help out.

“I think our goal is to raise as much money as possible in a short amount of time, and it sounds like they can use as much help as possible, and sooner than later.”

Schauffele is following the lead of Collin Morikawa, who is pledging $1,000 for every birdie he makes in the PGA Tour playoffs to relief efforts.

“I just want to help people that are struggling,” Schauffele said.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Las Vegas Review Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Judge refuses to release Las Vegas telemarketer arrested in fraud case
Judge refuses to release Las Vegas telemarketer arrested in fraud case
2
Pacific storm may bring rain, highs in 80s to Las Vegas
Pacific storm may bring rain, highs in 80s to Las Vegas
3
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
Hard Rock closer to construction of guitar-shaped hotel on Strip
4
Garoppolo, Raiders receivers have big day against Rams
Garoppolo, Raiders receivers have big day against Rams
5
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
Famed 136-year-old NYC steakhouse to open on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Centennial Subaru conducts blood drive for Red Cross
Centennial Subaru conducts blood drive for Red Cross
Centennial Subaru sponsors football ‘Thursday Night Lights’
Centennial Subaru sponsors football ‘Thursday Night Lights’
Hilary headed our way; Las Vegas rain could be heavy
Hilary headed our way; Las Vegas rain could be heavy
What you should do if you are bumped off your flight
What you should do if you are bumped off your flight
UNLV, MWC in wait-and-see mode on conference realignment
UNLV, MWC in wait-and-see mode on conference realignment
Serious illness put baseball in perspective for Henderson ace
Serious illness put baseball in perspective for Henderson ace