Las Vegas golfer resigns from PGA Tour

Kevin Na stands at the tee box on the third hole during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at the Colonial Country Club, Friday, May 27, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Las Vegas resident Kevin Na announced Saturday he has resigned from PGA Tour and will participate in the Saudi-backed LIV Tour next week in London.

Na, who has been part of the Tour for 19 years, has won five events and has finished in the Top 25 in all Grand Slam events, including 12th last year’s Masters. He made the announcement on his Twitter account.

This was a very difficult decision for me. I hope my fans will continue to support me wherever I choose to play. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/3Vp2e7cPfH — Kevin Na (@kevinna915) June 4, 2022

The PGA Tour has refused to allow members to participate in the upstart league, threatening possible banishment from future PGA events.

Na’s name appeared on the entry list for the London tournament, but he had not addressed that. Multiple attempts to reach Na and his agent by the Review-Journal have been unanswered.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.