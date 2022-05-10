Las Vegas golfer settling in on PGA Tour after seeing world

David Lipsky, a Las Vegas resident and tour rookie, is becoming a regular on the PGA leaderboards.

David Lipsky has found his groove on the PGA Tour.

After a rough start in the fall, the Las Vegas resident and tour rookie has become a regular on leaderboards this spring. He’s posted top-10 finishes in three of his last five starts — seventh in the Dominican Republic, fourth in New Orleans, sixth in Mexico — had the lead for a time in Tampa, and sits comfortably at 78th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Of course, Lipsky isn’t your ordinary PGA Tour rookie. The 33-year-old spent 10 years playing and winning around the world after graduating from Northwestern in 2011. He has victories on the European Tour, Asian Tour and Korn Ferry Tour, where he spent last season to earn his PGA Tour playing status.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said of finally playing on the PGA Tour. “It’s what I’ve always wanted to do. Being from the U.S. and being able to play, travel in the U.S., that makes my life a lot easier than taking those 12-hour flights to Europe.”

But those trips around the world have given him perspective, life experiences and friendships around the globe that he wouldn’t trade.

“I’ve just made so many friends all around the world, seen so many places, eaten so many different things,” he said.

Although he wishes he had spent the past 10 years on the PGA Tour, “It’s not too bad a consolation being able to travel all around the world and see so many different things.”

His travels have given him an education not only about the world, but himself.

“Oh, 100 percent I think I learned a lot about myself and learned a lot about my game traveling all around the world playing,” he said. “I think I’ve learned to do well under different conditions.”

Lipsky’s Northwestern degree comes with a major in political science and history, making him kind of the perfect fit for someone playing global golf. But he’s hoping those days are over and he can focus completely on playing in the United States.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said of the PGA Tour. “I have so many friends out here and I’m just loving it, every second of it.”

Long-awaited return?

Nothing is official until tournament week, but the entry list for the LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek later this month has one very intriguing name: Nelly Korda.

The top American player has been out of action since a blood clot was discovered in her left arm in early March. She had surgery in early April for the clot in her subclavian vein.

There have been no updates since the April 8 surgery announcement. The fact she or her team have entered the Las Vegas event means, at the very least, there is a chance her return to action might happen at Shadow Creek.

Players have until the Friday before a tournament to officially enter an event.

Chip shots

— A limited number of fans will be allowed on the course at Wynn Golf Club for the made-for-TV match June 1 between NFL quarterbacks Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Select Capital One cardholders will have access to tickets Wednesday, with general on-sale tickets available Friday. Cost to watch the 12-hole exhibition: $250.

— Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Swing for Success golf tournament will be played Monday at Reflection Bay at Lake Las Vegas. The event will benefit both the chamber and the Nevada State College Scholarship Fund. Tickets and information are available at www.mms.hendersonchamber.com.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.