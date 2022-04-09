Las Vegas golfers fall out of contention at Masters

Collin Morikawa had a 2-over 74 and sits at 1 over in a tie for ninth and 10 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Kevin Na shot 79 and fell to 5 over for the tournament.

Kevin Na reacts to his shot on the eighth hole during the third round at the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Collin Morikawa reacts after missing a birdie putt on the eighth green during the third round at the Masters golf tournament on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Collin Morikawa spun his wheels on moving day at the Masters, finishing Saturday almost exactly where he started and likely playing himself out of contention for a green jacket.

Morikawa had a 2-over 74 — better than the field average — but he sits at 1 over in a tie for ninth and 10 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Morikawa had three birdies and five bogeys on Saturday, and draws a final-round pairing with Rory McIlroy on Sunday.

Things were much worse for Kevin Na, whose round fell apart down the stretch. He shot 79, marred by a five-putt triple bogey on No. 16, sandwiched around bogeys on 15 and 17. Na fell to 5 over for the tournament.

Na will play Sunday with another Las Vegan, Seamus Power, who birdied the 18th — his only one of the day — during a 74 to stand at 6 over. Former UNLV standout Adam Scott trails the field at 12 over after a third-round 80.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal.