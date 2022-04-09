Las Vegas golfers fall out of contention at Masters
Collin Morikawa had a 2-over 74 and sits at 1 over in a tie for ninth and 10 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Kevin Na shot 79 and fell to 5 over for the tournament.
Collin Morikawa spun his wheels on moving day at the Masters, finishing Saturday almost exactly where he started and likely playing himself out of contention for a green jacket.
Morikawa had a 2-over 74 — better than the field average — but he sits at 1 over in a tie for ninth and 10 strokes behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Morikawa had three birdies and five bogeys on Saturday, and draws a final-round pairing with Rory McIlroy on Sunday.
Things were much worse for Kevin Na, whose round fell apart down the stretch. He shot 79, marred by a five-putt triple bogey on No. 16, sandwiched around bogeys on 15 and 17. Na fell to 5 over for the tournament.
Na will play Sunday with another Las Vegan, Seamus Power, who birdied the 18th — his only one of the day — during a 74 to stand at 6 over. Former UNLV standout Adam Scott trails the field at 12 over after a third-round 80.
