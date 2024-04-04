Las Vegas LPGA star ambivalent after strong start at Match Play

Danielle Kang was anything but excited after opening with a 67 in the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek, leaving her one shot off Sei Young Kim’s lead.

Danielle Kang reacts to a huge putt on the 9th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sei Young Kim drives the ball down the 18th fairway during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sei Young Kim wedges out of the rough of the 18th green during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang, left, walks up the 7th fairway with caddies and opponents Maria Fassi and Brittany Lincicome during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang sends the ball up the 7th fairway during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang checks the distance to the 8th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang watches her ball fly off the tee at the 9th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sei Young Kim receives a ball drop on the rough of the 18th green during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

McKenzi Hall of UNLV waves to friends watching her on the 13th tee during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Last year's winner Pajaree Anannarukarn putts on the 18th green during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

McKenzi Hall of UNLV chips the ball from the 13th rough onto the green during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anna Nordqvist drives the ball down the 18th fairway during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang confers with her caddie on the 9th fairway during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sei Young Kim walks off after finishing the 18th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anna Nordqvist drives the ball down fairway #10 during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Maria Fassi wedges out of a sand trap on the 8th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang putts the ball in at the 7th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golfers finish up amongst the scenic 18th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sei Young Kim walks own the rough of the 18th green during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anna Nordqvist looks down the 18th fairway during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

McKenzi Hall of UNLV watches the ball from the 13th tee during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A woman stays cool under an umbrella while walking along the 9th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang reacts to a huge putt on the 9th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang version 2.0 was on display at Shadow Creek on Wednesday during the opening round of the T-Mobile Match Play.

The precise iron play and signature course-management skills were there as usual, but the ultra-competitive, fiery Kang that led to six career LPGA titles has been replaced by a mellow version that finds her joy in family and friends and not necessarily on the golf course.

Even after a 5-under 67 that left her one shot behind leader Sei Young Kim, Kang had little enthusiasm about her round, which ended with a snaking 75-foot birdie putt dropping on her closing hole.

“No matter what happens, it really doesn’t matter,” she said shortly after leaving the scoring tent. “I played a really good round today. I know I got some people excited. There was a huge cheer. As long as I made some people happy today, we’re good.”

Kang’s results on the course have not been the same since she was diagnosed with a spinal tumor in the summer of 2022 that took her away from the game for much of the year.

The Las Vegas resident’s last top-10 finish was in June, and the last time she seriously contended was in Singapore 13 months ago. But none of that really matters any longer to Kang, who simply values time with family and friends more than golf.

“I shot 5 under today, and that’s — no offense — but end of story, right?” she said. “You play good, you play bad, you play bad, you play good. You play great, you win and then you lose. That’s just kind of the game of golf. That’s kind of my perspective on it.”

For Kim, it was almost all good Wednesday. She was 6 under through 10 holes before closing with one more birdie and a single bogey the rest of the way. The score was surprising to the 12-time LPGA champion.

“The front nine I didn’t expect I would play that well because I was like, some holes par is best,” she said.

Joining Kang one shot off the lead is another Las Vegas resident, Rose Zhang, who closed with four consecutive birdies during her 67. She called her iron play “exceptional,” and credited patience on the difficult Shadow Creek layout as the key.

“One of my strengths when I play well is being able to have a really good game plan and executing that,” the 20-year-old said. “That’s kind of what I did here.”

Kim, Kang and Zhang were among the few to take advantage of what will likely be the most benign conditions at Shadow Creek all week. Just 15 golfers in the 96-player field were able to break par — and just five in the afternoon wave — on a course where trouble lurks on nearly every hole.

Minjee Lee and Yuka Saso were best among the afternoon group, finishing with 69s to join Anna Nordqvist three off the lead.

Nelly Korda, looking to win her fourth consecutive start, sits in a tie for 28th after a ho-hum 73. She made three bogeys and two birdies, but none on any of the par-5s.

Strong winds are expected Thursday afternoon, giving players in the second-round morning wave a likely huge advantage.

The field will be cut to the top 65 players and ties following Thursday’s round, with a second cut on Friday to the top eight who will move on to match play on the weekend.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Up next

What: LPGA T-Mobile Match Play

Where: Shadow Creek

When: Thursday-Sunday

TV: Second round, 4 p.m. (TGC)

Tickets: Starting at $35 at axs.com

Second-round tee times

Pairings and tee times for Thursday's second round of the LPGA's T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek:

First tee

7:15 a.m. Minami Katsu, Narin An, Stephanie Meadow

7:26 a.m. Paula Reto, Auston Kim, Haeji Kang

7:37 a.m. Albane Valenzuela, Celine Boutier, Chanettee Wannasaen

7:48 a.m. Carlota Ciganda, Elizabeth Szokol, Maja Stark

7:59 a.m. Yuka Saso, Jasmine Suwannapura, Hye-Jin Choi

8:10 a.m. Cheyenne Knight, Mone Inami, Andrea Lee

8:21 a.m. McKenzi Hall, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Matilda Castren

8:32 a.m. In Gee Chun, Perrine Delacour, Kristen Gillman

11:32 a.m. Maria Fassi, Danielle Kang, Brittany Lincicome

11:43 a.m. Caroline Masson, Hinako Shibuno, Pernilla Lindberg

11:54 a.m. Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Ashleigh Buhai, Stacy Lewis

12:05 p.m. Gabriela Ruffels, Sarah Schmelzel, Ryann O'Toole

12:16 p.m. Rose Zhang, Lydia Ko, Hae Ran Ryu

12:27 p.m. Ayaka Furue, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Ally Ewing

12:38 p.m. Sophia Popov, Jennifer Kupcho, Agathe Laisne

12:49 p.m. Celine Borge, Peiyun Chien, Jenny Coleman

10th tee

7:15 a.m. Jiwon Jeon, Jeongeun Lee6, Lindsey Weaver-Wright

7:26 a.m. Yu Liu, Esther Henseleit, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

7:37 a.m. Emily Kristine Pedersen, Angel Yin, Hyo Joo Kim

7:48 a.m. Allisen Corpuz, Paula Creamer, Gemma Dryburgh

7:59 a.m. Minjee Lee, Nelly Korda, Linn Grant

8:10 a.m. Brooke Henderson, Alison Lee, Leona Maguire

8:21 a.m. Marina Alex, Hee Young Park, Eun-Hee Ji

8:32 a.m. Roberta Liti, Wichanee Meechai, Bianca Pagdanganan

11:32 a.m. Gina Kim, Stephanie Kyriacou, Yan Liu

11:43 a.m. Sarah Kemp, Aditi Ashok, Linnea Strom

11:54 a.m. Ariya Jutanugarn, Madelene Sagstrom, Mi Hyang Lee

12:05 p.m. Nasa Hataoka, Alexa Pano, Yani Tseng

12:16 p.m. Lauren Coughlin, Sei Young Kim, Anna Nordqvist

12:27 p.m. Jenny Shin, Megan Khang, Angela Stanford

12:38 p.m. Isabella Fierro, Moriya Jutanugarn, Maude-Aimee Leblanc

12:49 p.m. Daniela Darquea, Minji Kang, Azahara Munoz