Las Vegas’ Scott Piercy finishes tied for U.S. Open first-round lead

June 13, 2019 - 11:57 am
 

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Scott Piercy of Las Vegas shot a 4-under 67 and was tied the lead halfway through the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

He finished tied part-time Las Vegas resident Rickie Fowler at -4 through 14 holes and defending Shriners Open champion Bryson DeChambeau at -3 through 14.

Piercy started fast with an eagle at the par-5 sixth to move to 5 under before double bogeying the eighth hole. He responded with birdies at No. 12 and 14 to move to 5 under. However, he bogeyed No. 18, missing a chance to finish the round as the outright leader.

Piercy is playing in his eighth U.S. Open. He has missed the cut four times but finished tied for second in 2016 at Oakmont.

Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Rory McIroy, Sepp Straka and DeChambeau are tied for second., one stroke behind Piercy and Fowler.

Louis Oosthuizen also was off to a good start after holing out from the fairway on his second hole of the day to record the second eagle at No. 11 in six U.S. Opens played at Pebble Beach. Oosthuzien is at 2 under through holes, tied with six others.

Defending champion Brooks Kaepka was scheduled to tee off at 1:47 p.m. and Tiger Woods was set to tee off at 2:09 p.m.

