LIV Golf will return to Las Vegas for preseason event

Phil Mickelson of team HyFlyers GC watches his tee drive during the second round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tyrrell Hatton of team Legion XIII drives off the tee during the first round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jon Rahm watches his tee shot during LIV Golf Las Vegas Pro-Am tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Players walk toward the 18th green during LIV Golf Las Vegas Pro-Am tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LIV Golf will kick off its 2026 season in Las Vegas. Whether there will be any actual golf is still to be decided.

The breakaway circuit is teaming with MGM Resorts International to stage LIV Golf Week 2026 in January with specific dates and locations yet to be announced. The event will serve to hype the tour as it launches its fifth season, bringing players, league officials, media and influencers together for what the league is calling a “wide range of preseason activities across several days.”

“By combining our innovative approach with MGM Resorts’ exceptional properties and golf courses, we’re set to deliver dynamic activations and unforgettable experiences,” Monica Fee, LIV Golf’s head of global partnerships, said in a statement.

Just what those experiences are remain to be seen.

Scott Ghertner, executive director for PR, entertainment and sports for MGM International, said there will be opportunities for fans to interact with players.

“Those will be fleshed out in the near future,” he said.

Whether LIV Golf returns to Las Vegas for an actual tournament also remains to be seen, although rumors have circulated in the local golf community for several months that Las Vegas Country Club is in line to host an event again in 2026. LIV Golf played in Las Vegas in 2024 during Super Bowl week, but was dropped from the schedule this season. It would be odd, however, for the tour to hold its preseason activities in Las Vegas without a tournament to follow.

“The league is in the process of finalizing its 2026 global schedule and will make announcements when ready,” said Allen Barrett, VP of communications for the tour.

Chip shots

— Matt Mitchell ran away with the Reflection Bay Amateur over the weekend, shooting rounds of 66-68 at the Lake Las Vegas course to finish at 10 under for a five-shot victory over Drake Harvey and Kyle Leydon.

John Turk needed four extra holes to take down Greg Hudson and Robert Futrell to win the Senior division at 5 over, while Steven Fink and Tobin Upshaw shared medalist honors at 5 over in the Silver division. Other winners included Todd Kirby (Championship net), Nick Day (Senior net) and George Yocum (Silver net).

— Las Vegas golfer Rose Zhang has been named one of five finalists for the Dow Impact Award, an honor created by Dow and the LPGA to recognize players who are “innovating, inspiring inclusion and championing sustainability in their communities and around the world.”

Other nominees are sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, Gabby Lopez, Jennifer Kupcho and Lexi Thompson. A committee will determine two finalists Oct. 7, and a winner based on fan voting and committee input will be announced Nov. 6.

The winner will receive $25,000 and the runner-up $10,000 with a matching amount to the charity of their choice.

— Anthem Country Club in Henderson is opening the private course to the public for one day on Monday for a fundraiser for Southern Nevada Junior Golf. Golfers can play for $160 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Details: e.givesmart.com/events/JFl/.

— Rio Secco Golf Club is offering a huge discount to local players as part of a summer promotion at the Henderson course. Clark County residents can play after 10 a.m. for $75 Monday-Thursday and $90 Friday-Sunday. Details: www.golfriosecco.com.

— Winners of the recent Painted Desert Men’s Golf Club tournament included Jay Wroblewski (gross) and Mark Hanson (net).

Greg Robertson can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

What: John Deere Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: TPC Deere Run, Silvas, Ill.

Purse: $8.4 million

2024 champion: Davis Thompson