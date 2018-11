Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off Friday at noon in the pay-per-view golf event dubbed “The Match.” Follow Review-Journal reporters’ tweets for all the action.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson warm up ahead of "The Match" at Shadow Creek golf course in North Las Vegas. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson face off Friday at noon in the pay-per-view golf event dubbed “The Match.”

The duo will be golfing for a $9 million prize at Shadow Creek golf course in Las Vegas.

Follow Review-Journal reporters’ tweets below for all the action:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.