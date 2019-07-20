100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golf

Lowry builds 4-shot lead after 3 rounds of British Open

The Associated Press
July 20, 2019 - 12:17 pm
 

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Shane Lowry has a tournament-best 63 and a four-shot lead going into the last round of the British Open.

The Irishman broke out of a four-way tie late on the front nine with a birdie on No. 9, and then the putts started pouring in. He ran off three straight birdies late in the round and narrowly missed one final birdie that would have tied the major championship record.

All that matters to Lowry is one round standing in the way of a claret jug at Royal Portrush.

Tommy Fleetwood shot 66 and lost ground. He was four behind.

This is the second time Lowry has had a 54-hole lead in a major. He was four shots ahead at Oakmont in the 2016 U.S. Open, which Dustin Johnson rallied to win.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
J.B. Holmes of the United States lines up his tee shot on the 14th during the second round of t ...
Lowry, Holmes share lead at British Open
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Everyone in the massive grandstand rose to cheer and celebrate a bold performance by Rory McIlroy, who longed for such support and affection on his walk toward his final hole at Royal Portrush in the British Open.

JB Holmes of the US plays off the 5th tee during the first round of the British Open Golf Champ ...
J.B. Holmes atop leaderboard at British Open
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

The Open returned to Royal Portrush after a 68-year absence and made up for lost time with an unusual amount of theater Thursday. When more than 15 hours of golf before a robust, sellout crowd finally ended, J.B. Holmes was atop the leaderboard at a major for the first time in 11 years.

Phil Mickelson of the United States walks on the 18th green during a practice round ahead of th ...
Phil Mickelson honored for 25 years in top 50
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

One of the hallmarks of Mickelson’s career is playing for so long at a consistently high level, and the Official World Golf Ranking board honored him for a feat that might be as remarkable as his 47 wins worldwide or his five majors.

Collin Morikawa hits out of a bunker at 18 during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournamen ...
Golfer Collin Morikawa making move to Las Vegas
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

A local PGA of America golf professional has confirmed that former Cal-Berkeley all-American golfer and current PGA Tour player Collin Morikawa, 22, is making the move to Las Vegas.

Kurt Kitayama of the U.S. tees off on the 5th hole during round one of the Dubai Desert Classic ...
Wisdom of former UNLV coach spurs Kitayama at British Open
By Brian Hurlburt Special to / RJ

Former UNLV golfer Kurt Kitayama and former player and coach J.C Deacon have always shared a bond away from golf, but now an on-the-course partnership is producing stellar results on the European Tour.

Aerial photo of Wynn Las Vegas and construction of the new golf course on Wed., August 22, 2018 ...
Wynn Las Vegas golf course expected to open in October
By / RJ

The 18-hole course, which sits near Wynn Las Vegas, was designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio with help from his son, Logan. According to a statement from the company, it is the only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.