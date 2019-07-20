Lowry builds 4-shot lead after 3 rounds of British Open

This is the second time Lowry has had a 54-hole lead in a major.

Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates after making a birdie on the 15th green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

England's Lee Westwood plays his tee shot on the 8th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

England's Tommy Fleetwood reacts after he saves parr on the 15th green during the third round of the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland, Saturday, July 20, 2019.(AP Photo/Jon Super)

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Shane Lowry has a tournament-best 63 and a four-shot lead going into the last round of the British Open.

The Irishman broke out of a four-way tie late on the front nine with a birdie on No. 9, and then the putts started pouring in. He ran off three straight birdies late in the round and narrowly missed one final birdie that would have tied the major championship record.

All that matters to Lowry is one round standing in the way of a claret jug at Royal Portrush.

Tommy Fleetwood shot 66 and lost ground. He was four behind.

This is the second time Lowry has had a 54-hole lead in a major. He was four shots ahead at Oakmont in the 2016 U.S. Open, which Dustin Johnson rallied to win.