LPGA Match Play, minus a few big names, set for Shadow Creek

Nelly Korda tees off at the 11th hole during the first round of the LPGA's Hugel-Air Premia LA Open tournament at Wilshire Country Club Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The field is set for next week’s Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, and a few of the top American women have chosen not to play in Las Vegas.

Despite it being a Solheim Cup year and the event at Shadow Creek being a rare opportunity for match-play golf, Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson are skipping the tournament.

Nelly Korda leads the U.S. qualifying standings for the Solheim Cup. Her older sister, Jessica, is third and Thompson fourth.

LPGA officials always knew some players would opt to skip the inaugural event in Las Vegas with the U.S. Women’s Open falling the following week on the schedule. Some players prefer to rest the week before a major championship.

There will be plenty of firepower at Shadow Creek, led by Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park and Sei Young Kim, the top three players in the world. Other big names teeing it up include Brooke Henderson, Danielle Kang and Patty Tavatanakit, winner of the year’s first major at the ANA Inspiration.

The field features 38 of the top 50 in the current Race for the CME Globe standing and 19 Americans.

The 64-player field will be grouped into 16 pods for round-robin play Wednesday-Friday, with the winners of each group moving on to single-elimination rounds Saturday and Sunday.

Las Vegas Open

The Southwest Section of the PGA has seen significant growth in recent years, sparking discussions about bringing a major tournament to Las Vegas.

The time has arrived.

The Las Vegas Open will be held July 28-30 at TPC Las Vegas, with 156 players playing for a purse estimated to be around $50,000 in its inaugural year.

Pat Kreger, executive director of the Southern Nevada Chapter, said the success of the annual Arizona Open led officers to believe it was time for something similar in Las Vegas.

“There were more than 450 entries in Arizona last year,” Kreger said of the tournament now in its 78th year. “It was time to pursue putting this together.”

Officials will offer exemptions to dozens of players based on their performance in chapter events throughout Nevada and Arizona. There will also be spots for standout college and high school players.

The remainder of the field will be filled through three qualifying tournaments July 7 at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, and July 13 and 20 at Boulder Creek Golf Club. The number of available spots will depend on how many exempt players accept entry. Kreger expects the qualifiers to fill about 90 spots.

The Las Vegas Open will be held a few days before the Arizona Open, allowing interested players from outside the area to compete in both tournaments, should they qualify.

Kreger expects a quality field.

“When you have a partner with the stature and status of TPC Las Vegas, people will want to play,” he said.

Interested players can get more information or register for one of the qualifiers at www.southwestpga.com/chapters/southernnevada/lasvegasopen.asp.

U.S. Open Qualifier

Joshua Goldstein, Alex Bungert, Thomas Lin and Van Thomas are moving on to final qualifying for the U.S. Open after earning the four spots available Monday at the local qualifying event at Paiute Golf Resort.

Goldstein was medalist with a 68 on the Sun Mountain course. Bungert, Lin and Thomas earned the final three spots in a playoff after seven players shot 69s. Rob Hamblin and Avery Lazarski are the alternates.

“We’re all out here grinding every year and to have the really good round that makes it through, it’s super special,” said Goldstein, who counts the 2018 Southern Nevada Amateur among his titles.

Those who survived the 110 local qualifiers move on to final qualifying at 11 locations June 7. About 100 players will make it through those events and into the field for the U.S. Open June 17-20 at Torrey Pines.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com.