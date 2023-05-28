LPGA Match Play notes: Weaver-Wright trying to match amateur glory

Lindsey Weaver-Wright, the last American standing in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, is working to re-create the magic of her amateur career.

Lindsey Weaver-Wright waves to the gallery after a birdie putt on the first hole during the final round of the LPGA LA Championship golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Lindsey Weaver-Wright is probably best known as the second woman following Annika Sorenstam and first amateur woman to shoot 59 in competition, part of her spectacular amateur career.

She’s working hard to add some similar moments as a professional.

Weaver-Wright was just 19 when she posted the milestone score in 2012 at Desert Mountain Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. That same year she became the top collegiate player in the nation as a freshman at Notre Dame, then added more accolades after transferring to Arizona a year later.

Since joining the LPGA Tour in 2018, she has a steady career with five top-10 finishes, including a playoff loss last year to Brooke Henderson at the Shoprite Classic. This week, she was the last American standing in the quarterfinals at the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play before falling to Leona Maguire 3 and 2.

Weaver-Wright said her performance this week is a sign of good things to come.

“You just never really know. Golf is funny that way,” she said. “You can’t really have too much expectation or get too down on yourself. It’s a matter of confidence.”

Gone, but not gone

Some 48 players were sent home Friday after round-robin play, but that doesn’t mean they actually went home.

As Saturday’s round of 16 was taking place, the driving range felt as crowded as it had been most of the week, as about half of the eliminated players were back at Shadow Creek, packing the range and short-game facility.

It makes sense. If you’re in Las Vegas with an MGM room available through the weekend and access to a premier practice facility, take full advantage. The other options would be to go home, which for many players is overseas, or head early to New Jersey for next week’s inaugural Mizuho Americas Open in Jersey City.

Out of their element

While the Match Play final is taking place Sunday afternoon, another event will take place at Shadow Creek.

Four NFL stars are taking part in the Players Challenge, a fundraiser for the Play Like a Girl foundation. Raiders star Davante Adams will team with Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin to take on Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Saints running back Mark Ingram in a nine-hole match.

MGM Resorts will donate $40,000 to Play Like a Girl, which works to level the playing field for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.