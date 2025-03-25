Luxury brand takes over 2 Southern Nevada golf courses

Rio Secco Golf Club and Cascata Golf Club are now being managed by Cabot, a company that specializes in high-end courses.

A global developer and operator of a handful of high-end golf courses around the world has added a pair of Southern Nevada courses to its portfolio.

Rio Secco Golf Club in Henderson and Cascata Golf Club in Boulder City are now part of the Cabot Collection, a group of 11 courses that offer luxury golf experiences globally.

Cabot owns seven properties in locations including France, Scotland, Saint Lucia, Norway, Canada and Florida. Rio Secco and Cascata join Chariot Run in Laconia, Indiana, and Grand Bear in Saucier, Mississippi, as courses the company will manage and operate.

“Core to every property we manage is a belief that we can continually innovate and increase the product and service offering, across golf, culinary and retail, to ensure the best experience for our guests,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot.

Cabot officials said green fees will not change at the Nevada courses, but players will have a grander experience. The recently remodeled clubhouse at Cascata is an example of the upgrades, they said.

“For players at Cascata and Rio Secco, this new chapter means access to enhanced facilities and elevated service for an unforgettable golf experience,” Cowan-Dewar said. “We’re excited to bring our expertise and commitment to these iconic courses, ensuring they continue to be among the best in the region.”

He expects upgrades to continue to be made at the locations.

“Central to every property we oversee is our dedication to continuous improvement to ensure we deliver the highest-quality experience for our guests,” Cowan-Dewar said.

Green fees at the course currently run in the $200-$300 range, depending upon day of the week and tee time.

TPC employee honored

Danny Caldera, kitchen manager at TPC Summerlin, has been named the 2024 recipient of the A. James Clark Award, an honor presented to one employee across the TPC network of courses.

“Danny is not only a talented chef, but also a cornerstone of support for his family and a beacon of hope within our community,” said Brian Hawthorne, general manager at TPC Summerlin, in a statement. “His positive influence resonates with everyone at TPC Summerlin, making him an invaluable asset to our team. Danny’s journey exemplifies transformation, resilience and selfless service. We are incredibly fortunate to have him as a member of our team.”

Caldera joined TPC Summerlin in 2022. Away from the course, he volunteers his time to cook for the homeless in areas of Las Vegas affected by poverty, crime and violence. Caldera works to raise money for the area Little League baseball program in his hometown of Duarte, California, and through his involvement in a low rider car club, he organizes fundraisers for people in need.

The award has been given out for 10 years. Caldera joins Misty Kadel as TPC Summerlin employees to have earned the honor. Kadel, a golf course maintenance administrative assistant, earned the 2023 honor.

LPGA invite

Former Coronado star Ali Mulhall has received a sponsor invite to play in next month’s Black Desert Championship outside St. George, Utah, marking her first appearance in an LPGA tournament.

Mulhall, 19, was a state champion for Coronado who bypassed college to turn pro. She won more than 300 amateur events and relocated to the St. George area to work on her game and teach at Black Desert Resort, home of the LPGA tournament.

“Living here in St. George, this is a dream for me to play an LPGA tournament in my back yard,” Mulhall said. “I’m so thankful to Black Desert for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to have friends and family be at the event to support me and cheer me on.”

