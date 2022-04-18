92°F
Golf

Made-for-TV golf event to feature NFL superstars at Wynn

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2022 - 1:04 pm
 
Updated April 18, 2022 - 1:17 pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterba ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Bucs defeated the Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

The Match is returning to Las Vegas in June, but for the first time, no professional golfers will be involved.

NFL quarterback Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will compete in the made-for-TV match-play event June 1 at Wynn Golf Club. Brady and Rodgers, both veterans of previous Match events, will take on newcomers Allen and Mahomes in the 12-hole format.

The quarterbacks will tee off at 3:30 p.m. for the Wednesday match, making it a prime-time television event for Turner Sports on the East Coast.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

