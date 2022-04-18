Made-for-TV golf event to feature NFL superstars at Wynn
Quarterbacks Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will face off in the latest iteration of The Match on June 1 in Las Vegas.
The Match is returning to Las Vegas in June, but for the first time, no professional golfers will be involved.
NFL quarterback Josh Allen, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers will compete in the made-for-TV match-play event June 1 at Wynn Golf Club. Brady and Rodgers, both veterans of previous Match events, will take on newcomers Allen and Mahomes in the 12-hole format.
The quarterbacks will tee off at 3:30 p.m. for the Wednesday match, making it a prime-time television event for Turner Sports on the East Coast.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.