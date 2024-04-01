Major winner pulls out of Las Vegas LPGA event at Shadow Creek

Two players pulled out of this week’s T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek, which means new names were added to the field.

Lexi Thompson hits her tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of LPGA Ford Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Lexi Thompson lines up a putt at the 18th green during the final round of LPGA Ford Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Gilbert, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

One of the biggest names in women’s golf withdrew from this week’s T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek.

Lexi Thompson, an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour and arguably the most popular player among fans, pulled out Sunday following her tie for third at the Ford Championship outside Phoenix.

Bailey Tardy, who won for the first time in her career last month at the Blue Bay LPGA in China, also withdrew Sunday. No reason was given for either of their decisions.

Three players were added to the Las Vegas field: Haeji Kang, Gina Kim and former world No. 1 and current Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis.

The tournament begins Wednesday at Shadow Creek with three days of stroke play. The top eight will move on to the weekend for single-elimination match play.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.