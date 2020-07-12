103°F
Golf

Mardy Fish leads American Century celebrity tournament at Tahoe

July 11, 2020 - 8:07 pm
 

STATELINE, Nev. — Former tennis player Mardy Fish birdied the final five holes in a record-breaking round Saturday to take a three-point lead over former Buffalo defensive tackle Kyle Williams in the American Century Championship.

The celebrity tournament is being played without fans at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course because of the coronavirus pandemic. The $600,000 purse and additional money are being donated to organizations supporting COVID-19 relief efforts, the Equal Justice Initiative and Lake Tahoe regional nonprofits.

Fish had an event-record 37-point round under the modified Stableford scoring system. He opened with a bogey, then made 10 birdies in a course-record 9-under 63 to push his two-day points total to 55.

“It was a dream day, for sure,” said the 38-year-old Fish, a six-time winner on the ATP Tour and the current U.S. Davis Cup captain.

He has finished second twice in the event.

“I’ve been looking for one of these out here,” Fish said. “I’ve been looking to play well.”

Hall of Famer Lee Trevino had the previous course record of 64. Billy Joe Tolliver (2010) and Josh Scobee (2015) held the tournament Stableford scoring record at 33.

The nearly 300-pound Williams is trying to become the first lineman to win the event. He had a 27-point day, making an eagle, five birdies and six bogeys in a 71.

Former pitcher John Smoltz was third at 37 points. Two-time defending champion Tony Romo was tied for fourth at 36 with Dell Curry and Derek Lowe.

Golden State star Stephen Curry was 11th with 30 points.

Charles Barkley was 70th in the 71-player field with minus-50 points. Former running back Eddie George was three points behind Barkley.

