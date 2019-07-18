92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Golf

McIlroy shoots 79 in wild British Open round

By Steve Douglas The Associated Press
July 18, 2019 - 6:01 am
 
Updated July 18, 2019 - 8:39 am

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — A quadruple-bogey 8 at the first hole might not have been the most embarrassing part of Rory McIlroy’s wild opening round at the British Open.

Three-putting from 4 feet for a double at the par-3 16th also left the Northern Irishman shaking his head, and another double at No. 18 saw him stumble home for an 8-over 79. It tied his worst first round at the British Open.

McIlroy was 12 strokes off the lead, his major drought almost certainly extending to a sixth year.

Tiger Woods got up and down from a greenside bunker to make par on his opening hole as rain returned to Royal Portrush.

Shane Lowry remained in sole possession of the clubhouse lead at 4 under.

Jordan Spieth was only a shot behind making three birdies in his first five holes.

Great sendoff, then frustration

Graeme McDowell had to wipe a tear from his eye when he teed off in his hometown at the British Open.

That gave way to frustration at the end of his round.

McDowell, born and raised in Portrush and a member at adjacent Rathmore Golf Club, was one shot out of the early lead when he three-putted for bogey on the 15th and dropped another shot on the 17th. Then, he sent his drive well to the right on the 18th hole into grass so thick that he never found the golf ball in the three minutes allowed for the search.

He went back to the tee for his third shot and missed a 7-foot putt to take triple bogey.

On the leaderboard for so much of his round, he signed for a 73.

Lowry sets early target

Lowry has set the early target in the British Open with a 4-under 67, eight shots lower than his best opening round in the other three majors this year. And making it extra special was doing it on Irish soil.

Among those one shot behind was Dylan Frittelli, the last man to qualify for the Open by winning the John Deere Classic. He was joined by Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson and Alex Noren, along with another player who might need some introduction.

Bob MacIntyre of Scotland made it into his first Open with a pair of runner-up finishes on the European Tour this year to get into the top 20 in the points list. He has one career victory since turning pro. That was two years ago at the Sahara Kuwait Golf Championship on the MENA Tour, which stands for Middle East North Africa.

MacIntyre was tied with Lowry until a bogey on the final hole. Still, it was an impressive debut.

First ace

Emiliano Grillo hit the first hole-in-one of this year’s British Open.

The 26-year-old Argentine put his shot on the green and it pitched left, rolled down the bank and dropped in the hole on No. 13.

Grillo then threw his ball into the crowd.

The hole-in-one put Grillo at even par. He also put up three birdies on the front nine, but a triple bogey on the fourth hole and pair of other bogeys had left him at 2 over.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Phil Mickelson of the United States walks on the 18th green during a practice round ahead of th ...
Phil Mickelson honored for 25 years in top 50
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

One of the hallmarks of Mickelson’s career is playing for so long at a consistently high level, and the Official World Golf Ranking board honored him for a feat that might be as remarkable as his 47 wins worldwide or his five majors.

Collin Morikawa hits out of a bunker at 18 during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournamen ...
Golfer Collin Morikawa making move to Las Vegas
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

A local PGA of America golf professional has confirmed that former Cal-Berkeley all-American golfer and current PGA Tour player Collin Morikawa, 22, is making the move to Las Vegas.

Kurt Kitayama of the U.S. tees off on the 5th hole during round one of the Dubai Desert Classic ...
Wisdom of former UNLV coach spurs Kitayama at British Open
By Brian Hurlburt Special to / RJ

Former UNLV golfer Kurt Kitayama and former player and coach J.C Deacon have always shared a bond away from golf, but now an on-the-course partnership is producing stellar results on the European Tour.

Aerial photo of Wynn Las Vegas and construction of the new golf course on Wed., August 22, 2018 ...
Wynn Las Vegas golf course expected to open in October
By / RJ

The 18-hole course, which sits near Wynn Las Vegas, was designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio with help from his son, Logan. According to a statement from the company, it is the only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Southern Highlands founder Garry Goett at the 2019 Governor's ...
New Las Vegas Golf Hall of Fame class revealed
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The Night of Induction is Saturday, Sept. 28 at The Hill at TPC Summerlin, preceded by a golf tournament Sept. 27 at Spanish Trail.

Charley Hoffman watches a shot on the second hole during the final round of the Texas Open golf ...
Bragging rights on line during Shriners Clash of the Clubs
By Brian Hurlburt Special to the / RJ

The event is the official Monday pro-am for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and features four-player amateur teams from golf clubs who are paired with a PGA Tour professional.

Sung Hyun Park watches her tee shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the LPGA Walmart ...
Sung Hyun Park birdies 18th for LPGA Tour victory in Arkansas
By Chip Souza The Associated Press

Sung Hyun Park two-putted for birdie on the par-5 18th to win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and seventh overall.