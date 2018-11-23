Golf

Michael Jordan made Shadow Creek his playground — PHOTO ARCHIVE

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2018 - 9:21 am
 

Shadow Creek has seen its share of golf spectacles in recent years, with the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational golf tournament drawing elite athletes from across the sports world.

The course is in the spotlight this year as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson square off today.

Our photo archives offer a look back at appearances in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

So many sports worlds collide that you need a list to keep track:

NFL: Aaron Rogers, Ray Romano, Jonathan Ogden, Ahmad Rashad

MLB: Terry Francona, Ozzie Smith, Vince Coleman

NBA: Jordan

NHL: Wayne Gretzky

Swimming: Michael Phelps

Boxing: Sugar Ray Leonard

ad-high_impact_4
More in Golf
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Golf Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like