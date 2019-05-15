Michael Sarro leads Coronado golfers to state crown

After helping Coronado capture its second straight team title, Michael Sarro topped Galena’s Ian Gilligan in a one-hole playoff to win the individual title in the Class 4A state golf tournament at Somersett Country Club.

Coronado's boys golf team poses with the trophy after winning the Class 4A state championship at Somersett Country Club in Reno on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Chris Boline/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal

RENO — Michael Sarro played his final six regulation holes Tuesday in 3-under-par.

Then the Coronado senior birdied a playoff hole — and ended up a double champion.

After helping the Cougars capture their second straight team title, Sarro topped Galena’s Ian Gilligan in a one-hole playoff to win the individual title in the Class 4A state golf tournament at Somersett Country Club.

“This is just a great team, and I couldn’t pick a better group of guys to win back-to-back state titles and go off to college with,” Sarro said.

Sarro and Galena’s Orlando Coons shared the lead after the opening round, two strokes clear of Gilligan.

Gilligan shot a 4-under 68 in the final round, but bogeyed the 18th hole to leave an opening for Sarro, who eagled the 13th hole and birdied the 17th hole to finish with a round of 70 and pull into the playoff after both golfers tied with a 36-hole total of 141.

Sarro’s birdie on the playoff hole clinched the individual title.

“I just had to do exactly what I did before, but just had to hit a better putt … same exact spot as last time, but decided to putt instead of chip and was able to make the putt,” Sarro said.

His efforts also helped the Cougars pull away from Galena for the team title. Coronado finished with a score of 583, 10 strokes ahead of Galena. Bishop Gorman was a distant third at 633.

Coronado entered the day with a two-stroke lead over the Grizzlies, but the teams exchanged the lead several times early in the final round before the Cougars edged away on the back nine.

Coronado’s four scoring golfers shot a combined 4-under on the back nine. Galena’s four scoring golfers were 8-over on the final nine.

The Cougars’ Benjamin Sawaia shot 73 to finish third at 145, and teammate Joey Dotta also shot 73 and finished fourth at 146.

“This was the last step to finishing off a perfect season, and it was by far the hardest one,” Coronado coach Joe Sawaia said. “This golf course played really difficult, but our kids battled and I couldn’t be more proud of them. This team has put their stamp on possibly being the best (in school history) by going undefeated.”

Class 2A

Lake Mead’s Mitchell Dolinar shot 9-over 81 at Toana Vista Golf Course in West Wendover to win the Class 2A state individual title.

Dolinar finished with a 36-hole total of 156 to win by six strokes over North Tahoe’s Murphy Scott.

Whittell won the team title with 745. The Meadows shot 755 to take second.