Mickelson becomes oldest golfer to win major championship

Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major championship when he claimed the 2021 PGA title Sunday in South Carolina.

Phil Mickelson walks on the ninth hole during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Phil Mickelson walks on the ninth green during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Phil Mickelson watches his ball from the seventh tee during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Brooks Koepka, left, and Phil Mickelson watch Mickelson putt on the fourth green during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phil Mickelson watches his shot off the fifth tee during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Phil Mickelson became the oldest golfer to win a major championship when he claimed the 2021 PGA Championship.

The 50-year-old, cheered on wildly by thongs of fans, held his lead through the entire fourth round to defeat Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka in the year’s second major.

It was Mickelson’s sixth career major and second PGA Championship, joining his victory at Baltursrol in 2005.

Mickelson is 50 years, 11 months and 7 days old. Julius Boros won the 1968 PGA title at age 48 years, 4 months and 18 days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.