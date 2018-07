Francesco Molinari has won the British Open for his first major title after emerging from a crowded pack including Tiger Woods in a wild final round at Carnoustie.

Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrates after putting a birdie on the 18th green after the final round for the 147th British Open Golf championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Peter Morrison/AP)

Francesco Molinari of Italy plays a shot to the 17th green during the final round for the 147th British Open Golf championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (Peter Morrison/AP)

Francesco Molinari of Italy, right, and Tiger Woods shake hands on the 18th hole after the final round for the 147th British Open Golf championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, July 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Francesco Molinari has won the British Open for his first major title after emerging from a crowded pack including Tiger Woods in a wild final round at Carnoustie.

Molinari shot a bogey-free, 2-under 69 to finish on 8-under 276.

He became the first Italian to capture a major championship.