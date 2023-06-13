85°F
Golf

Netflix plans to livestream golf event in Las Vegas, report says

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2023 - 11:30 am
 
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start of the Spanish Formula One ...
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads at the start of the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, Sunday, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Netflix is working on a project to livestream an exhibition golf tournament in Las Vegas, according to a published report.

The event at an unnamed course in the fall will feature players from the PGA Tour and drivers from Formula One, according to the Wall Street Journal. Netflix already hosts documentary series featuring the two sports, “Formula One: Drive to Survive” and “Full Swing.” The shows take viewers behind the scenes of professional auto racing and golf with unabated access.

Messages to Netflix seeking confirmation of the plan were not returned.

Fall will be a busy time in Las Vegas for both sports, with the annual Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin set for early October, and the first Las Vegas Formula One race planned on the Strip in November.

If true, the event would be the first live streaming of a sporting event attempted by Netflix. It has dabbled in the genre this year, with a Chris Rock comedy event and a special episode of the reality series “Love Is Blind,” both live streamed by the company this year.

This is a developing story.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

