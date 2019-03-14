Nevada Preps high school boys golf preview

Boys golfers to watch
— Dylan Fritz, Coronado
The senior finished second in the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament and helped the Cougars win their first state title since 2012.
— Aidan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran
The sophomore finished second in the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and third at state. He led the state tournament after the first day. He was an All-Southern Nevada first-team selection.
— Hazen Newman, Arbor View
The senior finished in a tie for second place at the Class 4A state meet and Sunset Region tournament, placing a stroke behind the leader in each. He was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team and was the Sunset Region Player of the Year.
— Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado
The senior tied a Class 4A state record with a round of 6-under 66. He finished third in the Sunrise Region tournament and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection.
— Brett Sodetz, Coronado
The junior won the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament by shooting 7-under 167 and helped the Cougars to their first state title since 2012. He was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team and was the Sunrise Region Player of the Year.
Teams to watch
— Coronado
The Cougars won the Class 4A state title and return plenty of depth, including three golfers who finished in the top 10 at state. Sunrise region runner-up Fritz was 19th at state.
— Faith Lutheran
The Crusaders return state runner-up Goldstein and picked up a key addition in Canon Olkowski, a transfer from Colorado who was third in the 5A state tournament there last season.
— Boulder City
The defending Class 3A state champs return sophomore Blake Schaper, who placed third at state last season.
More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.