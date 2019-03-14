Nevada Preps high school boys golf preview

Coronado High's Benjamin Sawaia watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Coronado High's Dylan Fritz watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Faith Lutheran freshman Aidan Goldstein tees off on the 18th hole on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Reflection Bay. (Damon Seiters/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View's Hazen Newman is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state boys golf team.

Coronado High's Brett Sodetz watches his tee drive during the 2018 NIAA 4A State boys golf tournament at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monday, May 14, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Boys golfers to watch

— Dylan Fritz, Coronado

The senior finished second in the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament and helped the Cougars win their first state title since 2012.

— Aidan Goldstein, Faith Lutheran

The sophomore finished second in the Class 4A Sunset Region tournament and third at state. He led the state tournament after the first day. He was an All-Southern Nevada first-team selection.

— Hazen Newman, Arbor View

The senior finished in a tie for second place at the Class 4A state meet and Sunset Region tournament, placing a stroke behind the leader in each. He was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team and was the Sunset Region Player of the Year.

— Benjamin Sawaia, Coronado

The senior tied a Class 4A state record with a round of 6-under 66. He finished third in the Sunrise Region tournament and was a first-team All-Southern Nevada selection.

— Brett Sodetz, Coronado

The junior won the Class 4A Sunrise Region tournament by shooting 7-under 167 and helped the Cougars to their first state title since 2012. He was named to the All-Southern Nevada first team and was the Sunrise Region Player of the Year.

Teams to watch

— Coronado

The Cougars won the Class 4A state title and return plenty of depth, including three golfers who finished in the top 10 at state. Sunrise region runner-up Fritz was 19th at state.

— Faith Lutheran

The Crusaders return state runner-up Goldstein and picked up a key addition in Canon Olkowski, a transfer from Colorado who was third in the 5A state tournament there last season.

— Boulder City

The defending Class 3A state champs return sophomore Blake Schaper, who placed third at state last season.

