Nevada’s 2 golf organizations will merge this year

Danielle Kang confers with her caddie on the 9th fairway during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Danielle Kang reacts to a huge putt on the 9th hole during the first day of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officials for both groups say members will notice no difference other than an increased number of benefits previously unavailable because of the membership divide.

“It’s a win-win across the board for both organizations, and from the USGA’s standpoint, they don’t have to oversee two organizations,” SNGA president Kenny Ebalo said.

The plan calls for both groups to operate under one umbrella with satellite offices in Las Vegas and Reno. Operations and staff of about a dozen employees will remain untouched.

“The main reason to do it is there are so many cost benefits for us as both organizations join together,” said Ebalo, noting both pay for duplicate services through the USGA and other companies. “Us coming together eliminates some of those costs.”

NNGA executive director Cameron MacGregor agrees it is the best way forward.

“From a day-to-day standpoint, members won’t see any differences other than they’ll see a few more opportunities,” MacGregor said.

Those include benefits such as two-for-one discounts on rounds, reduced greens fees at some courses, and discounts on travel, food and equipment at certain locations.

“Members will have increased opportunities to play and to take advantage of offers available in both locations,” MacGregor said.

Ebalo noted it presents a perfect time for golfers to join the organization. Annual dues, depending on the level chosen, are more than made up with one two-for-one deal or discounted greens fees.

He also stressed members will not lose their identity with the merger.

“If you only want to stay and play in Southern Nevada, you can stay in Southern Nevada and get all the benefits if that’s what you want to do,” Ebalo said. “You just double your opportunities by being one state with one cost without having to join both organizations.”

State golf organizations work under the umbrella of the USGA and handle tasks such as administering the handicap system, overseeing course ratings and running dozens of tournaments each year. The SNGA has about 18,000 members, with another 8,000 or so in the NNGA.

Kang added to Match Play field

Tournament officials have handed out the second of three sponsor invites to next month’s T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek, and this one is no surprise.

Danielle Kang, who has served as the unofficial host of the tournament for its first four years on the LPGA Tour schedule, again will be in the field on her home course.

The Las Vegas resident struggled in 2024 and early this season, leaving her out of those able to qualify on their own merits for the 64-player field. She is a six-time winner on the LPGA Tour, including one major, but has fallen to 358th in the world rankings.

Kang joins Ina Yoon, last year’s player of the year on the Korean Tour, in gaining a sponsor invite. A third player has yet to be named to join the elite field, which features 17 of the top 20 players in the world.

Two-time major winner Lilia Vu, ranked sixth in the world, has withdrawn from the tournament, set for April 2 to 6. Players have until March 28 to commit.

Pro schedule

PGA Tour

What: Valspar Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Innisbrook Resort, Palm Harbor, Fla.

Purse: $8.7 million

2024 champion: Peter Malnati

Champions Tour

What: Hoag Classic

When: Friday-Sunday

Where: Newport Beach CC, Newport Beach, Calif.

Purse: $2 million

2024 champion: Padraig Harrington