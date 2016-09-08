New date, fitness to highlight Shriners Open at TPC Summerlin

It’s never too early to write about Las Vegas’ PGA Tour event, the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. For the first time, the Shriners is scheduled to be played November 3 to 6 at TPC Summerlin, two weeks later than in 2015.

Ryan Moore watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Silvis, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Ryan Moore, the defending champ of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament, is seen at TPC Summerlin golf course in Las Vegas Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2013. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryan Moore watches his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

“From our standpoint, two of our points of emphasis this year are the new date and the major drive by the PGA Tour to embrace fitness and wellness for the players and their families,” TPC Summerlin general manager Lee Smith said.

On the course, the later date will allow for firmer and speedier greens, which could impact scoring. Off the course, Smith will follow the wellness plan implemented at other TPC courses.

TPC courses are owned by the PGA Tour, and the plan is to feature a much healthier menu in the clubhouse player and family dining area than in previous years. Smith said the goal is to “treat the PGA Tour players as the world-class athletes they are.”

The trend is a nice complement to the new state-of-the-art lifestyle and fitness center that opened at the club in May. The new center already has made an impact on a former Shriners champ. Former UNLV standout Ryan Moore, who won in 2012, is playing high-quality golf, and his resurgence can be traced to his work with Brian Chandler, a trainer with Anthem Fitness.

Anthem Fitness has a public location in Henderson, but was chosen as the official fitness management team at the private TPC Summerlin. Moore, who won the John Deere Classic in August, raves about Chandler.

“(Brian) has been huge as to why I feel the way I do right now,” Moore said.

Chandler also believes their work has paid huge dividends.

“We built from the ground up because he was trapped in a body that wouldn’t let him play golf up to his potential,” Chandler said. “His left ankle and left hip were not allowing him to swing nice and full. I have said that it was like he was playing golf in ski boots for several years, but in a short time, we have helped build a platform that has freed him up. He now feels like he doesn’t have to survive anymore but can now thrive.”

NEVADA OPEN REGISTRATION

The longest-running professional golf tournament in the state is the Nevada Open, annually played in Mesquite. The event is scheduled for Nov. 7 to 10 at the Palms and CasaBlanca courses. Registration is open for pros and amateurs.

Notable golfers who have played include Robert Gamez, Jay Don Blake, Graham Delaet and Tom Lehman. Last year’s champ, Air Force veteran Tom Whitney, now plays the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica Tour and finished fourth last weekend at the Flor de Cana Open.

The pro-am is Nov. 7 for pros and teams of three amateurs. A special pro purse is available, while amateurs receive gifts as part of the entry fee. Proceeds benefit the Mesquite junior golf program. For more information, visit NVOpen.com.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Siena and Arroyo courses won’t be closed for over-seeding or have cart-path-only rules this year. To celebrate, course management is offering rates starting at $24.

DOCTOR HOSTS BENEFIT

A Southern Nevada doctor is doing his part to offer affordable healthcare. Dr. Joel Bower helped create the Dr. Joel and Carol Bower School Based Health Center on the Basic Academy campus to offer free healthcare to Clark County School District students. A benefit tournament is Oct. 22 at Wildhorse. Email docbower@cox.net to register.

STARS ON, OFF COURSE

Special volunteer UNLV men’s assistant coach Chris Riley was in Las Vegas this week working with the team. Riley was a four-time All-American at UNLV, a champion on the PGA Tour and a member of one U.S. Ryder Cup team.

The golf notebook appears each Thursday. Freelance writer Brian Hurlburt is a two-time author who has covered golf in Las Vegas for more than two decades. He can be reached at bhurlburt5@gmail.com or @LVGolfInsider.