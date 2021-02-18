New LPGA match-play event coming to Las Vegas

The inaugural Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play will be held May 26-30 at Shadow Creek Golf Club. It will feature 64 of the world’s top golfers playing for a $1.5 million purse.

Lanto Griffin, lower left, putts on the fourth green during the third round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Golf balls are seen at the driving range ahead of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Golfers walk on the fairway of the 10th hole during the first round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Xander Schauffele walks to the 18th green during the second round of the CJ Cup at the Shadow Creek Golf Course on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A new match-play event on the 2021 LPGA schedule is officially coming to Las Vegas.

The inaugural Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play will be held May 26-30 at Shadow Creek Golf Club. It will feature 64 of the world’s top golfers playing for a $1.5 million purse.

“We are extremely pleased to once again partner with the LPGA and inaugurate a highly anticipated LPGA match-play competition as title sponsor,” said Kevin Kim, chairman and CEO of Bank of Hope.

The tournament will be played the week before the Women’s U.S. Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco. The proximity of that event should help attract most of the top players to Shadow Creek. So will the chance to play match play, a format often played by amateurs and in college but rarely in the professional ranks. The bi-annual Solheim Cup is one of the only opportunities LPGA players get at match play.

Full qualification information to determine the field will be finalized in the coming weeks, LPGA officials said.

The 64 players will be divided into 16 groups of four players, with three days of round-robin matches to determine a final 16-player bracket. From there, a single-elimination event will take place.

This new event adds to a growing list of professional golf in Las Vegas. The PGA Tour already plays annually at TPC Summerlin, and the Korn Ferry Tour is bringing a new event to Paiute Golf Resort in April. In addition, Shadow Creek hosted a second PGA Tour event in the area last fall with the CJ Cup, which moved from South Korea due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Las Vegas had been a regular stop on the LPGA Tour for decades, but that ended in 2006 with the elimination of the Takefuji Classi at Las Vegas Country Club.

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com