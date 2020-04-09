O.J. Simpson says Nevada’s golf course closures ‘unfortunate’

O.J. Simpson took to Twitter on Wednesday after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced an emergency order to close golf courses in Nevada in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

O.J. Simpson prepares to tee off on the seventh hole at Las Vegas National Golf Club Wednesday, April 8, 2020. "Don't get too close to me." he joked to a friend referring to hitting the ball too close to his. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The ever-vocal O.J. Simpson is making his opinion heard again.

Simpson took to Twitter on Wednesday after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced an emergency order to close golf courses in Nevada in an effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I thought the golfers were doing a pretty good job on the social distancing,” Simpson said in a video. “… But this is a serious situation and he’s our elected official, and I think that’s why we elected him, to make these difficult decisions.”

Simpson said it’s an unfortunate situation for a lot of older golfers who use their time on the course as their primary form of exercise.

“But this is serious. People are losing their lives,” he said. The former NFL superstar said he’s sure the decision to close golf courses, as well as the other measures announced, was a difficult one.

“All I can say is stay healthy, stay safe, and let’s do whatever we have to do to help get rid of this virus.”

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.