Organizers put $2.2M into venue for Las Vegas putting event

Organizers of a golf putting contest have put $2.2 million into a 20,000-square-foot temporary course by the Strip.

Workers prepare a temporary putting stadium near Planet Hollywood, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Edouard Rivard, director of the rules, measures the speed of a temporary golf course putting green inside MSOP stadium near Planet Hollywood, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers prepare a temporary putting stadium near Planet Hollywood, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers, including Edouard Rivard, left, director of the rules, prepare a temporary putting stadium near Planet Hollywood, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Major Series of Putting Championship is expected to host 1,000 golfers putting for money next to Planet Hollywood. The cost of the course came from materials, design fees, agency fees and construction.

The temporary course was built by Southwest Greens and designed by Nicklaus Design, according to the contest’s website.

Security will be on site for the event.

Participants will putt 18 holes on a 20,000-square-foot synthetic turf with hills, breaks and other features at various holes. The putting area also has a pro shop, leader boards and sports bar.

The contest starts Friday and ends Nov. 5. This is the first championship from the organizers, which has hosted qualifying events worldwide this year.

The championship is a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, controlled by Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte.

