Golf

Paiute Golf Resort to host US Open qualifying round

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 2, 2021 - 2:00 pm
 
Spectacular views, excellent conditions and challenging layouts make Paiute Golf Resort a favorite among golfers. (Photo by Greg Robertson)
World Golf Hall of Fame architect Pete Dye died Jan. 9, 2020, and was the designer of three courses at Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. The 15th on the Wolf course is often compared to his design of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in Florida, home of the PGA Tour's Player's Championship. Courtesy LV Paiute Golf Resort.

The Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort’s Sun Course will be one of 109 golf courses that will host the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying, the U.S. Golf Association announced this week.

The first-stage qualifying (18 holes) goes from April 26 through May 18 on 109 golf courses in 43 states and Canada. The Paiute course event is scheduled for May 17.

The Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, which also is hosting the Golden Knights’ outdoor NHL game this month, will be a first-stage U.S. Open on May 10.

The qualifying stages were canceled last year because of the pandemic.

This year’s next stage is 36-hole sectional qualifying. Those courses have not been announced. The U.S. Open is June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

For the U.S. Women’s Open, the 36-hole qualifying will be held on 22 golf courses between April 26 and May 13. No Nevada courses are scheduled to host qualifying rounds.

The U.S. Women’s Open, moved to December last year because of the pandemic, will be June 3-6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Bill Bradley is Sports Editor of the Review-Journal. He can be reached at bbradley@reviewjournal.com. Follow @billbradleyLV on Twitter.

