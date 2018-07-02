Park wins playoff to capture KPMG Women’s PGA

Sung Hyun Park beat So Yeon Ryu on the second hole of a playoff in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship for her second major title.

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, watches her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, kisses the championship trophy after making a birdie on the second hole of a playoff on the 16th hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, reacts after making a birdie putt during the first hole of a playoff on the 18th hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Sung Hyun Park, of South Korea, celebrates on the 16th green after defeating So Yeon Ryu, also of South Korea, during the second playoff hole during the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Kildeer, Ill., Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Mark Black/Daily Herald via AP)

After a brief rain delay on the par-4 16th hole at Kemper Lakes, Ryu’s birdie try rolled past, and Park finished off her South Korean compatriot with a 10-footer. Park raised her arms and placed her hands on her head before hugging her caddie and wiping away tears.

Japanese teen Nasa Hataoko, after shooting an 8-under 64 to post at 10 under, dropped out of the playoff with a par on the par-4 18th.

Ryu made a 20-footer for birdie from the fringe, and Park followed from 10 feet.

Park closed with a 3-under 69. Ryu had a 73. She took a two-stroke lead on the 16th, but hit into the water on the par-3 17th en route to a double bogey. Park made a brilliant par save on 16.

The 24-year-old Park also won the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.

Nine strokes behind Ryu entering the day, the 19-year-old Hataoka nearly pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in LPGA Tour history. She won the NW Arkansas Championship last week for her first tour title.

Jessica Korda (68) and Angel Yin (71) tied for fourth at 7 under, with Charley Hull (67) at 6 under. Brooke Henderson (74) — second through three rounds — was 5 under.