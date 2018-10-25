Pay per view cost for Woods, Mickelson Las Vegas match set

The head-to-head showdown between the two legendary golfers will be available to watch on pay per view but tickets are not available to the public.

Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson, right, walks down the 10th fairway during the first round of the Players Championship golf tournament, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The showdown at Shadow Creek between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will carry a suggested price of $19.99 on pay per view.

The two legendary golfers will square off Nov. 23 at noon for “The Match,” a $9 million winner-take-all event hosted by MGM Resorts International. Customers can watch their head-to-head match play competition on pay per view through B/R Live, AT&T’s DirecTV and AT&T U-verse.

It also will be distributed on Comcast, Cox, Verizon and several other U.S. cable and satellite providers.

Tickets to the event are not available to the public.

