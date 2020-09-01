PGA Tour finds odd way to handicap championship event

The beauty of golf is everyone has an equal chance. Tee it up on the first hole, and add up your strokes when you’re done to determine the winner. Only that won’t happen this week.

Dustin Johnson walks on the 13th fairway in front of Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, top right, during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dustin Johnson reacts after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Ill., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Turn the clock back to the late ‘90s or the early 2000s. The PGA Tour event in Las Vegas was one of the last on the schedule each year. Tension was high as players battled to reach the top 125 on the money list to retain their playing privileges for the following year, or the top 30 to make it into the Tour Championship.

For those elite 30, it was a reward for a great season, a chance to play one final event with a guaranteed paycheck before putting the clubs away for a couple months and the start of a new season in January.

Fast forward to 2007, when the tour introduced the FedEx playoffs and a wraparound tour schedule where there is no longer an offseason. The field for the Tour Championship now comes from a series of play-in events, giving the top 30 points earners a spot.

Jump ahead to 2020, where this most bizarre season comes to an end this week in Atlanta at this year’s Tour Championship. But thanks to a series of unfortunate decisions, this is not the crowning tournament it was designed to be 33 years ago.

The points leader — Dustin Johnson — will begin the first round Friday already 10-under. No. 2 Jon Rahm will be 8-under. Justin Thomas starts at 7-under, and on down the list until players 26-30 begin at even par.

In simpler terms, Las Vegas’ Kevin Na at No. 24 is spotting Johnson nine shots before anyone hits a shot. Na could shoot four rounds of 68, while Johnson plays four rounds of 70. Johnson would be the winner.

Can you imagine another sport taking such an approach? How about playing the Super Bowl with the score 14-0 before the opening kickoff? How about the Golden Knights taking the ice in the Stanley Cup finals down 2-0 before the puck is dropped?

It would never happen, and it shouldn’t happen on the PGA Tour either.

“I won’t be watching,” said Barry Jacobs, a Las Vegas resident and self-proclaimed golf nut. “It’s fundamentally unfair. DJ’s already the hottest player in golf. Why does he need to be spotted 10 strokes?”

If social media is any indication, Jacobs isn’t alone in his opinion. The tour has been eviscerated by fans over the format. If they want eyeballs on their tournament, this certainly isn’t the way to go.

Add in the fact the field is also missing Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Bubba Watson and other fan favorites who didn’t qualify. And Rory McIlory may withdraw at a moment’s notice if his wife goes into labor with their first child.

But if the format is a turnoff, you don’t have long to wait for regular tour golf to return. The 2021 season begins three days later in Napa.

Chip Shots

* Troy Helseth, the assistant pro at Anthem Golf Club, shot a final-round 65 at TPC Las Vegas on Tuesday and won the Southern Nevada PGA Chapter Championship. He birdied four of his first six holes during a bogey-free final round to finish at 8-under 134, one stroke better than Jason Edmiston, head pro at Las Vegas Country Club.

Edmiston birdied his final two holes to put pressure on Helseth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome an early double-bogey on his second hole.

Helseth and Edmiston ran away from the rest of field. Brian Sanders (Southern Highlands) was third, nine shots back.

* Michael McLoughlin of TPC Summerlin shot a 2-under 70 to win the championship bracket at the SNGA Tour event at Arroyo Golf Club. Landon Shultz, Dylan Garrett and Marcus Mullins finished three shots back. Other winners included Jason Berton (net), James Corey (senior gross), James Kim (senior net), John Garrett (silver gross) and Peter Bartmus (silver net).

Greg Robertson is a freelance reporter who covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at robertsongt@gmail.com