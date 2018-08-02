Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods face off on Thanksgiving weekend in Las Vegas

Mickelson confirmed Thursday a winner-take-all event against Woods will take place Thanksgiving weekend at Shadow Creek Golf Course.

Tiger Woods, left, and Phil Mickelson share a laugh on the 11th tee box while playing a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Pro golfers Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods say they like to bet anything that makes them uncomfortable on the course.

Ten million dollars should make them very uncomfortable.

“We’ll have more (details) shortly. As we firm up more and more details, we’ll let everybody know,” said Mickelson following first-round play in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. “Right now we just know that it’s going to be Thanksgiving weekend for sure.”

The match, which is expected to be 18 holes, has yet to be finalized, according to a source aware of the negotiations but is unauthorized to discuss them, saying more time is needed before an official announcement can be made.

It has yet to be decided if the match will be played Nov. 24 or 25. In July, the source told the Review-Journal expectations were for the match “to be held in the fall” at Shadow Creek.

Mickelson, 48, and Woods, 42, are the winningest golfers in the last quarter century. They have been public in the last four months about their intent to play a made-for-television event against each other.

Talk of the match — reportedly for a $10 million purse — was rekindled Wednesday when the pair played in a practice round together at the Firestone Country Club in Ohio prior to the Bridgestone Invitational.

Woods was tight-lipped Thursday after his round.

“I have nothing further to add to it,” Woods said. “I haven’t signed anything. Nothing is confirmed. When it is, I’ll let you guys know.”

It won’t be the first time Mickelson and Woods have competed against each other in a made-for-television event. Between 1999 and 2005 and then again in 2012, Woods was a main star in the made-for-television primetime Monday Night Golf series on ABC, which debuted with the Showdown at Sherwood at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. Woods defeated David Duval, then the world’s second-ranked golfer, 2 and 1.

From 2003-05, Mickelson and Woods played against each other in the Battle of the Bridges in Rancho Sante Fe, California, a team event that was part of Monday Night Golf. In 2003, Mickelson and Sergio Garcia defeated Woods and Ernie Els 3 and 1. In 2004, Woods and Hank Kuehne defeated Mickelson and John Daly 2 and 1. In 2005, Woods and Daly lost to Mickelson and Retief Goosen 5 and 3.

