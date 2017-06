A blimp crashes during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Thursday, June 15, 2017, near Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. AirSign, an advertising company, operates the blimp. (Charlie Riedel/AP)

ERIN, Wis. — An official with the company operating an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open said the pilot was “OK” after the craft crashed but that he is being taken to a hospital.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for Florida-based AirSign, says the company’s operations team on the ground reported on the pilot’s status.

He says he has no additional information on the crash that happened during the tournament’s opening round at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin.