Previewing the Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Las Vegas match — VIDEO

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will soon take the stage at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas to face off against one another in a match play setting. Review-Journal weekly golf notebook writer Brian Hurlburt takes us through this one-of-a-kind event and why viewers should tune in.

The Match

Who: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson.

What: A $9 million winner-take-all golf round.

When: Noon.

Where: Shadow Creek Golf Club, North Las Vegas.

Tickets: None for the public.

TV: Pay-per-view on cable, satellite and streaming.

Cost: $19.99.