Previewing the Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson Las Vegas match — VIDEO

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will soon take the stage at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas to face off against one another in a match play setting. Review-Journal weekly golf notebook writer Brian Hurlburt takes us through this one-of-a-kind event and why viewers should tune in.
The Match
Who: Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson.
What: A $9 million winner-take-all golf round.
When: Noon.
Where: Shadow Creek Golf Club, North Las Vegas.
Tickets: None for the public.
TV: Pay-per-view on cable, satellite and streaming.
Cost: $19.99.