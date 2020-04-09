62°F
Golf

Private golf course forced to close after opening Thursday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2020 - 1:35 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2020 - 1:38 pm

Anthem Country Club remained open Thursday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic — one day after Gov. Steve Sisolak directed a closure of golf courses.

Henderson Code Enforcement arrived at approximately 12:15 p.m. and the club promptly ceased its operations while members began leaving the course.

The club’s general manager, Shelley Caiazzo, did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. It appeared to be one of several private golf courses open Thursday.

Anthem Country Club emailed its members Wednesday night after Sisolak’s address — which mandated the closing of golf courses, churches and other public sports venues. The Review-Journal obtained a copy of the Anthem’s email, in which the club justified its decision to remain open by noting Sisolak did not use the word “private” in his directive.

Attendants at Southern Highlands Golf Club and Canyon Gate confirmed that their courses were also open to members. An attendant at Las Vegas Country Club said the club was closed, and calls to private clubs Shadow Creek and South Shore Golf Club were unanswered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.

