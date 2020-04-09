Private golf course forced to close after opening Thursday

Anthem Country Club remained open Thursday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic — one day after Gov. Steve Sisolak directed a closure of golf courses.

Members golf at Anthem Country Club on Thursday, April 9, 2020 -- one day after Gov. Steve Sisolak mandated the closure of golf courses in Nevada. (Sam Gordon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson Code Enforcement arrived at approximately 12:15 p.m. and the club promptly ceased its operations while members began leaving the course.

The club’s general manager, Shelley Caiazzo, did not respond to a phone call seeking comment. It appeared to be one of several private golf courses open Thursday.

Anthem Country Club emailed its members Wednesday night after Sisolak’s address — which mandated the closing of golf courses, churches and other public sports venues. The Review-Journal obtained a copy of the Anthem’s email, in which the club justified its decision to remain open by noting Sisolak did not use the word “private” in his directive.

Attendants at Southern Highlands Golf Club and Canyon Gate confirmed that their courses were also open to members. An attendant at Las Vegas Country Club said the club was closed, and calls to private clubs Shadow Creek and South Shore Golf Club were unanswered.

