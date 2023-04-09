83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Golf

Rahm comes from 4 shots behind to win 87th Masters

April 9, 2023 - 4:25 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2023 - 4:28 pm
Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters ...
Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jon Rahm of Spain won the Masters Golf Tournament by four strokes, rallying from four shots down in the final round Sunday at storm-plagued Augusta National Golf Club.

Brooks Koepka entered Sunday as the leader at 13 under par, but struggled all day. Rahm started the round at 9 under par and finished in a tie for second at 8 under par.

American Phil Mickelson shot a 65 on Sunday to also finish at 8 under par, becoming the oldest golfer at 52 to finish in the top five in the 87 years of the famous tournament.

Rain and storms plagued the event Friday and Saturday, turning the Sunday competition into a marathon where golfers had to complete their third round and then play 18 in the afternoon.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas is no longer a ‘value destination.’ But visitors keep coming
Las Vegas is no longer a ‘value destination.’ But visitors keep coming
2
Lake Mead, Kingman see vibrant wildflower blooms — PHOTOS
Lake Mead, Kingman see vibrant wildflower blooms — PHOTOS
3
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
State regulators could put the brakes on HOV lanes in Las Vegas
4
Here’s who experts have Raiders drafting in 1st round
Here’s who experts have Raiders drafting in 1st round
5
What Are They Hiding? FBI redactions mask 1 October information
What Are They Hiding? FBI redactions mask 1 October information
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Sharp handicappers’ best bets to win Masters
Sharp handicappers’ best bets to win Masters
Tiger Woods favored to make cut, big liability to win Masters
Tiger Woods favored to make cut, big liability to win Masters
Putter betrays Las Vegan in final round of LPGA event
Putter betrays Las Vegan in final round of LPGA event
Healthy Las Vegas golfer back in the swing on PGA Tour
Healthy Las Vegas golfer back in the swing on PGA Tour
Tickets available for LPGA Match Play, for a hefty price
Tickets available for LPGA Match Play, for a hefty price
Who are the best pro golfers in Las Vegas? Here’s our Top 10
Who are the best pro golfers in Las Vegas? Here’s our Top 10