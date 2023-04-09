Rahm comes from 4 shots behind to win 87th Masters

Jon Rahm of Spain won the Masters Golf Tournament by four strokes, rallying from four shots down Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, waves after his putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Brooks Koepka entered Sunday as the leader at 13 under par, but struggled all day. Rahm started the round at 9 under par and finished in a tie for second at 8 under par.

American Phil Mickelson shot a 65 on Sunday to also finish at 8 under par, becoming the oldest golfer at 52 to finish in the top five in the 87 years of the famous tournament.

Rain and storms plagued the event Friday and Saturday, turning the Sunday competition into a marathon where golfers had to complete their third round and then play 18 in the afternoon.