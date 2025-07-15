Report: LIV Golf not returning to Las Vegas for 2026 season

Las Vegas was not on the 2026 LIV Golf schedule given to league personnel at recent meetings, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Jon Rahm of team Legion XIII watches his tee drive during the first round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Players from Smash GC celebrate their team win with some champagne spraying during the final round of the LIV Golf tournament at the Las Vegas Country Club on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jon Rahm watches after hitting onto the 18th green during LIV Golf Las Vegas Pro-Am tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jon Rahm prepares to hit onto the 18th green during LIV Golf Las Vegas Pro-Am tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Tyrrell Hatton of team Legion XIII drives off the tee during the first round of LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament at Las Vegas Country Club, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas will not be on LIV Golf’s 2026 schedule.

Staff at the Sports Business Journal have seen copies of the 2026 schedule given to league personnel and team GMs at recent meetings, and Las Vegas is nowhere to be found.

The publication was told that while the exact 2026 schedule has not been finalized as far as dates and venues, the locations for the tournaments are “100 percent” settled.

The schedule shows an international-heavy plan, with just five U.S. events in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Chicago, Indianapolis and an unspecified Michigan location.

LIV Golf played at Las Vegas Country Club at the start of the 2024 season but did not return in 2025. The league is planning to hold its 2026 preseason kickoff in Las Vegas in January in an attempt to hype the new season, but apparently won’t be golfing.

LIV Golf officials will not comment on the schedule until its official release.

Closing in on history

Adam Scott will take another step this week toward a milestone reached by just one player in men’s golf history.

The British Open will mark the former UNLV player’s 97th consecutive appearance in a major championship, leaving him three shy of making it 100 straight. He has already qualified for the 2026 Masters (98th) and the 2026 U.S. Open (100th). As long as he makes the field for the PGA Championship in May for No. 99, and barring injury, he should reach the magic number.

Scott, who turns 45 on Wednesday, began his run at the 2001 British Open, and he hasn’t missed a major over the ensuing 24 years.

Jack Nicklaus is the only man to accomplish the feat, but don’t expect Scott to overtake the Golden Bear’s record. Nicklaus played 154 consecutive majors, meaning Scott would need to keep playing until 2040 to catch him.

Fioroni’s close call

Former UNLV golfer Caden Fioroni flirted with his first professional victory over the weekend until back-nine trouble derailed his efforts at the Bromont Open in Bromont, Quebec, on PGA Tour Americas.

Fioroni opened with a 10-under 60, highlighted by a 2 on the par-5 ninth to close his round. The 2025 graduate held or shared the lead through the first three rounds. He was in second place on the back nine Sunday when a triple bogey on the 16th hole and a bogey on the finishing hole dropped him all the way into a tie for 14th.

“I had been hitting my irons really good all day,” Fioroni said of his albatross on Thursday. “I just wanted to put it on that level, and it just happened to go in.”

He added two eagles and a birdie on the ninth hole during the week, making him 8 under on the hole for the tournament.

Playing professionally has Fioroni pumped up.

“I just got that excitement again, like being a kid, being excited to go out on the putting green,” Fioroni said. “I got my swagger back.”

Chip shots

*Charlotte Halstead was the lone Southern Nevada player to walk away with a title at the Nevada State Junior Amateur in Sparks. Halstead, just 10 years old, won the girls 13-14 title, finishing at 20-over 236 at Red Hawk Resort for a 10-stroke victory. Other winners included Ella Rawson (girls 15-18), Luke Swanson (boys 15-18) and Nathaniel Dutra (boys 13-14).

*Henderson’s Yana Wilson added her seventh top-10 finish in 11 starts on the Epson Tour this season, moving her another step closer to securing her 2026 LPGA Tour playing card. Wilson tied for sixth in Milford, Connecticut, on Sunday, moving her up to fourth in the point standings after 12 of the season’s 20 events. The top 15 players at year’s end will earn promotions to the LPGA Tour.

