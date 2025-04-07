Sagstrom rallies late at T-Mobile Match Play for 2nd LPGA win

Madelene Sagstrom rallied on the back nine Sunday to edge Lauren Coughlin and win the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek.

Friday sets up as day of LPGA drama at Shadow Creek

Madelene Sagstrom watches her tee shot from the second hole during the championship match of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Madelene Sagstrom rallied on the back nine with some remarkable recovery shots to hold off Lauren Coughlin 1-up and win the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play on Sunday at Shadow Creek.

Sagstrom edged ahead on the 16th hole to retake the lead, then made recoveries to par the final two holes and win for the second time on the LPGA Tour.

In the morning semifinals, Coughlin beat Ariya Jutanugarn 1-up, while Sagstrom handled American Angel Yin 4 and 2. Sagstrom also finished her quarterfinal against Celine Boutier, which had been halted by darkness Saturday night, winning on the 19th hole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.