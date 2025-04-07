71°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golf

Sagstrom rallies late at T-Mobile Match Play for 2nd LPGA win

Madelene Sagstrom watches her tee shot from the second hole during the championship match of th ...
Madelene Sagstrom watches her tee shot from the second hole during the championship match of the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play tournament at Shadow Creek Golf Course on Sunday, April 6, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Angel Yin of the United States points with her golf club on the green of the second hole during ...
Yin scores big win to reach Match Play semis; LPGA history made
Nelly Korda of the USA drives her fairway shot during the third round of the LPGA T-Mobile Matc ...
Defending champion eliminated from LPGA T-Mobile Match Play
Brooke Henderson of Canada watches her tee drive during the second round of the LPGA T-Mobile M ...
Friday sets up as day of LPGA drama at Shadow Creek
Grace Kim of Australia watches her tee drive during the first round of the LPGA T-Mobile Match ...
Wild conditions make ‘everything trickier’ on Day 1 of LPGA Match Play
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2025 - 6:30 pm
 

Madelene Sagstrom rallied on the back nine with some remarkable recovery shots to hold off Lauren Coughlin 1-up and win the LPGA T-Mobile Match Play on Sunday at Shadow Creek.

Sagstrom edged ahead on the 16th hole to retake the lead, then made recoveries to par the final two holes and win for the second time on the LPGA Tour.

In the morning semifinals, Coughlin beat Ariya Jutanugarn 1-up, while Sagstrom handled American Angel Yin 4 and 2. Sagstrom also finished her quarterfinal against Celine Boutier, which had been halted by darkness Saturday night, winning on the 19th hole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES