Scott Piercy of Las Vegas is among the leaders at the US Open

Las Vegas native Scott Piercy is among the leaders in the U.S. Open after the morning groups finished play Thursday.

Who is Piercy and what should you know about him?

When was he born? Nov. 6, 1978 in Las Vegas.

What are his vitals? 6-foot-0, 185 pounds.

How big is his family? He and his wife Sara have three sons.

What high school did he attend? Bonanza High School.

What college did he play at? San Diego State.

What year did he turn pro? 2001.

How long has he been on the PGA Tour? Since 2009.

How many PGA Tour victories does he have? Four (2011 Reno-Tahoe Open, 2012 RBC Canadian Open, 2015 Barbasol Championship and 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans).

What’s his best finish in golf’s four majors? He tied for second at the 2016 U.S. Open.

How many U.S. Open tournaments has he played in? This is his eighth; besides 2016, he tied for 45th in 2018 and tied for 51st in 2011. He missed the cut in five others.

How did he do at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February? He tied for 10th at -10.

How has he fared during 2019? He has played in 14 tournaments and made the cut in all but two. Besides the Pro-Am, he finished in the top 10 at April’s RBC Heritage (tied for third) and May’s AT&T Byron Nelson (tied for second).

How did he do at the Masters in April? He did not qualify for that tournament.