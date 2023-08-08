Shriners gets October 2024 date on schedule

The PGA Tour event at TPC Summerlin will be played Oct. 10-13, 2024, although the fall schedule is not yet set in stone.

Justin Suh hits out of the sand to the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Tom Kim prepares to tee off on the tenth during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

The Shriners Children’s Open is scheduled for the second week of October in 2024, but for now it’s written in pencil on the calendar.

The PGA Tour unveiled its 2024 schedule on Monday, but officials kept events from what is now being dubbed FedEx Cup Fall off of its official release. GolfWeek and Golf Channel, among other outlets, reported the Shriners is set for Oct. 10-13, 2024, at TPC Summerlin. It will follow the inaugural Black Desert Championship outside St. George, Utah, on the schedule, according to the reports.

Shriners Children’s Open executive director Patrick Lindsey declined to comment on the schedule date, noting the PGA Tour told tournament officials that portions of the fall schedule remain in flux.

If the reporting is correct, the 2024 Shriners dates would be in line with its regular position on the PGA Tour schedule. The 2023 tournament is set for Oct. 12-15 at TPC Summerlin.

In announcing the 2024 schedule, PGA Tour officials did confirm that the fall events would be aimed at players trying to stay in the top 125 on the points list to secure their playing privileges for the following season.

“As with the upcoming 2023 FedExCup Fall, the 2024 FedExCup Fall will finalize top 125 eligibility for the next season, providing exempt status for full-field events, as well as a spot in The Players Championship,” the Tour said. “While players in the top 50 will continue to be eligible for FedExCup Fall events, players ranked No. 51 and beyond carry over their FedExCup points … and will continue to accumulate points through the FedExCup Fall toward their eligibility status for 2025.”

The 10 most successful players in the FedEx Cup Fall series can also play their way into the tour’s early Signature events — limited-field tournaments with $20 million purses.

Chip shots

* UNLV’s Caden Fioroni played his final seven holes in 5 under to qualify for match play at the prestigious Western Amateur at Glen View, Illinois, over the weekend. Fiorini, who played the four qualifying rounds in 9-under 275, was one of just 16 players in the 156-man field to make the cut. The incoming senior lost in the round of 16 to Jimmy Zheng of New Zealand.

* Veteran PGA Tour player and former UNLV standout Charlie Hoffman had his best finish of the season over the weekend with a tie for 12th at the Wyndham Championship thanks in part to the first albatross of his career. Hoffman holed his second shot from 198 yards on the par-5 15th hole at Sedgefield Golf Club. It was just the fourth albatross on the PGA Tour this season, joining Xander Schauffele (American Express), Kevin Tway (Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and Dylan Wu (Rocket Mortgage Classic).

* Fresh off his win in the Nevada State Senior Amateur, Brady Exber added another title last week at the SNGA Tour Series event at Rio Secco. Exber shot a 2-over 74 for a one-stroke win over Kamden Ganir, Greg Horodesky and Paul Mushkin. Other winners included David Koch (Senior), Frank Acker (Silver) and James Amihara (All-Ages Net).

* Two Nevada golf courses have been listed among the top 10 of the Golf Price Index, a ranking compiled by the vacation rental company Home2Go. Wolf Creek in Mesquite is at No. 4, while TPC Las Vegas is No. 9 on the listings, which compared 40 courses across the country. The methodology was based on green fees, median nightly accommodations rates per person, and cart and club rentals. TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, home of the PGA Tour’s John Deere Classic, topped the list.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@review-journal.com.