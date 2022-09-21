3 major champions commit to play in Shriners Children’s Open

Eight multiple winners on the PGA Tour — including three who have each won a major championship — are the latest players to commit to next month’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Jason Day, of Australia, on the Silverado Resort North Course during the final round of the Fortinet Championship PGA golf tournament in Napa, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Stewart Cink hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the first round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Gary Woodland reacts after a missed putt on the eighth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Jason Day (2015 PGA Championship), Gary Woodland (2019 U.S. Open) and Stewart Cink (2009 British Open) have committed to play in Las Vegas from Oct. 6 to 9 in the third full-field event of the PGA Tour season.

Also joining the field are former PGA Tour winners Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar, Cameron Champ, Harris English and J.T. Poston.

The eight players have combined for 47 victories on the PGA Tour.

All of the players have been semi-regulars at the Shriners with the exception of Day, who has played in the tournament once, missing the cut two years ago.

Fowler tied for fourth in 2018, Poston tied for fourth in 2017, and English tied for fourth in 2016 among their visits to Las Vegas.

The eight additions to the field join previously announced Patrick Cantlay, Martin Laird and Sungjae Im, all former Shriners champions. Im won last year’s tournament, shooting a final-round 62 to race to a four-shot victory.

More player commitments are expected in the coming days. Players have until the Friday before the tournament to commit to joining the 156-player field.

Tickets are available at ShrinersChildrensOpen.com, starting at $35 for daily admission and $110 for a weekly pass. Anyone under age 18 can get in for free with a paying adult.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.