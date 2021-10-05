84°F
4 golfers earn qualifying berths in Shriners Open

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2021 - 6:08 pm
 
Jared Wolfe steps out with his umbrella as rain begins to fall during the first round of the Sa ...
Jared Wolfe steps out with his umbrella as rain begins to fall during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The rain was short-lived and did not cause a weather delay. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Jared Wolfe, Brandon Wu, Jin Jeong and Alex Smalley earned the final four spots in this week’s Shriners Children’s Open at a qualifying Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club. Wolfe shot an eye-popping 12-under 60, joining Wu (62), Jeong (63) and Smalley (63) in the field starting Thursday.

Also added to the Shriners field were Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Seth Reeves, by way of their top-10 finishes over the weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

Two players who won’t be at TPC Summerlin this week are Cameron Champ and Kramer Hickok, who both withdrew over the weekend.

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

5-way tie at top of low-scoring Shriners Open
By Greg Robertson Special to the / RJ

To say scores are low at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this week would be an understatement. Birdies are coming in record numbers.