4 golfers earn qualifying berths in Shriners Open

Jared Wolfe steps out with his umbrella as rain begins to fall during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship golf tournament in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The rain was short-lived and did not cause a weather delay. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Jared Wolfe, Brandon Wu, Jin Jeong and Alex Smalley earned the final four spots in this week’s Shriners Children’s Open at a qualifying Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club. Wolfe shot an eye-popping 12-under 60, joining Wu (62), Jeong (63) and Smalley (63) in the field starting Thursday.

Also added to the Shriners field were Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Seth Reeves, by way of their top-10 finishes over the weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.

Two players who won’t be at TPC Summerlin this week are Cameron Champ and Kramer Hickok, who both withdrew over the weekend.

