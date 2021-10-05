4 golfers earn qualifying berths in Shriners Open
Jared Wolfe, Brandon Wu, Jin Jeong and Alex Smalley earned the final four spots in this week’s Shriners Children’s Open at a qualifying event Monday at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
Also added to the Shriners field were Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala and Seth Reeves, by way of their top-10 finishes over the weekend at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Mississippi.
Two players who won’t be at TPC Summerlin this week are Cameron Champ and Kramer Hickok, who both withdrew over the weekend.
Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. He can be reached at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.
Shriners Open Field
Thursday-Sunday at TPC Summerlin
Abraham Ancer
Jonas Blixt
Joseph Bramlett
Hayden Buckley
Bronson Burgoon
Sam Burns
Paul Casey
Kevin Chappell
Stewart Cink
Wyndham Clark
Corey Conners
Joel Dahman
Cam Davis
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Brice Garnett
Brian Gay
Doug Ghim
Lucas Glover
Talor Gooch
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Bill Haas
Chesson Hadley
Adam Hadwin
Brandon Hagy
James Hahn
Harry Hall
Brian Harman
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Charley Hoffman
Tom Hoge
Rasmus Højgaard
Viktor Hovland
Charles Howell III
Mark Hubbard
Sungjae Im
Stephan Jaeger
Jin Jeong
Zach Johnson
Matt Jones
Sung Kang
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Russell Knox
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Kelly Kraft
Matt Kuchar
Anirban Lahiri
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
K.H. Lee
Marc Leishman
Luke List
Adam Long
Peter Malnati
Hideki Matsuyama
Denny McCarthy
Tyler McCumber
Graeme McDowell
William McGirt
Maverick McNealy
Troy Merritt
Keith Mitchell
Francesco Molinari
Ryan Moore
Taylor Moore
Jesse Mueller
Trey Mullinax
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Matthew NeSmith
Joaquin Niemann
Seung-Yul Noh
Henrik Norlander
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
Mito Pereira
Pat Perez
Scott Piercy
J.T. Poston
Ian Poulter
Seamus Power
Andrew Putnam
Aaron Rai
Chad Ramey
Chez Revie
Doc Redman
Patrick Reed
Seth Reeves
Davis Riley
Sam Ryder
Rory. Sabbatini
Scottie Scheffler
Adam Schenk
Charl Schwartzel
Adam Scott
Greyson Sigg
Webb Simpson
Roger Sloan
Alex Smalley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Scott Stallings
Kyle Stanley
Brendan Steele
Sepp Straka
Robert Streb
Kevin Streelman
Brian Stuard
Adam Svensson
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Sahith Theegala
Curtis Thompson
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Cameron Tringale
Kevin Tway
Erik van Rooyen
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Richy Wrenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Danny Willett
Aaron Wise
Jared Wolfe
Matthew Wolff
Brandon Wu
Cameron Young
Kevin Yu
Will Zalatoris
Alternates
Taylor Pendrith
Lee Hodges
Matthias Schwab
David Lipsky
Vincent Whaley
Paul Barjon
John Huh
Max McGreevy
Joshua Creel