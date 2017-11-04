A.J. McInerney makes cut in first PGA Tour start at Shriners Open

A.J. McInerney of Henderson finished off a 1-under-par 70 Saturday to make the cut by two strokes in the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

A.J. McInerney of Henderson lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the Shriners Hospitals For Children Open at TPC at Summerlin in Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Tournament officials had reached out to McInerney with a sponsor’s exemption after they learned the former UNLV golfer survived the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival. He delivered with rounds of 71-70 in his first PGA Tour event and was tied for 33rd heading into the third round.

McInerney needed to finish four holes from his second round Saturday morning along with 28 other players after Friday’s play was called due to darkness.

He started at 1 under par — two strokes above the projected cutline — and birdied No. 15. McInerney made par at No. 16, but followed that with bogey at the par-3 17th after hitting his tee shot into a greenside bunker, before making par at No. 18.

McInerney, 23, plays on the Web.com Tour and next week plans to compete in the second stage of PGA Tour qualifying school.

