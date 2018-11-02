Abraham Ancer leads 2nd round at Shriners Open in Las Vegas

Abraham Ancer overcame a double-bogey midway through his second round Friday to shoot a 5-under-par 66 and take the early lead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Abraham Ancer, shown at the Dell Technologies Championship golf tournament at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., on Sept. 2, 2018, owned the lead midway through the second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Ancer moved to 10 under for the tournament and held a three-shot lead over Rickie Fowler, who surged into a tie for second at 7 under with a 67. Fowler started the round tied for 19th.

First-round leader Peter Uihlein, who opened with an 8-under 63, was just starting his second round in the afternoon wave that included Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau at 5 under.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

