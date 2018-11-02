Shriners Open

Abraham Ancer leads 2nd round at Shriners Open in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 2, 2018 - 12:58 pm
 

Abraham Ancer overcame a double-bogey midway through his second round Friday to shoot a 5-under-par 66 and take the early lead of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin.

Ancer moved to 10 under for the tournament and held a three-shot lead over Rickie Fowler, who surged into a tie for second at 7 under with a 67. Fowler started the round tied for 19th.

First-round leader Peter Uihlein, who opened with an 8-under 63, was just starting his second round in the afternoon wave that included Jordan Spieth and Bryson DeChambeau at 5 under.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

