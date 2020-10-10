Brooks Koepka to make PGA comeback at Las Vegas’ CJ Cup
Brooks Koepka, who has missed the past two months of golf while recovering from a knee injury, will return to the course next week at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.
Koepka, a four-time major championship winner, is among the 78 players that will tee it up starting Thursday at Shadow Creek Golf Club. Players had until Friday to officially commit to the event.
The CJ Cup is normally played in South Korea but has moved to Las Vegas this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Koepka won the event two years ago.
The stellar field also includes Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Justin Thomas. They will be competing for a purse of $9.75 million.
Among those eligible to play but not in the field is Bryson DeChambeau, who is playing in Las Vegas this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He said this week he plans to take the next month off to prepare for The Masters.
CJ Cup field
Oct. 15-18 at Shadow Creek Golf Club
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Daniel Berger
Keegan Bradley
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Joel Dahmen
Jason Day
Tyler Duncan
Harris English
Tony Finau
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Sergio Garcia
Talor Gooch
Lanto Griffin
Adam Hadwin
Brian Harman
Tyrrell Hatton
Russell Henley
Jim Herman
Harry Higgs
Tom Hoge
Billy Horschel
Viktor Hovland
Mark Hubbard
Mackenzie Hughes
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Sung Kang
Joohyung Kim
Seonghyun Kim
Si Woo Kim
Kevin Kisner
Brooks Koepka
Jason Kokrak
Matt Kuchar
Andrew Landry
Danny Lee
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Marc Leishman
Adam Long
Shane Lowry
Hideki Matsuyama
Rory McIlroy
Collin Morikawa
Sebastian Munoz
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Alex Noren
Louis Oosthuizen
Carlos Ortiz
Ryan Palmer
Ian Poulter
Jon Rahm
Justin Rose
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
Jordan Spieth
Brendan Steele
Kevin Streelman
Nick Taylor
Justin Thomas
Michael Thompson
Brendon Todd
Bubba Watson
Richy Werenski
Matthew Wolff
Gary Woodland