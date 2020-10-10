85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Shriners Open

Brooks Koepka to make PGA comeback at Las Vegas’ CJ Cup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2020 - 6:06 pm
 

Brooks Koepka, who has missed the past two months of golf while recovering from a knee injury, will return to the course next week at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas.

Koepka, a four-time major championship winner, is among the 78 players that will tee it up starting Thursday at Shadow Creek Golf Club. Players had until Friday to officially commit to the event.

The CJ Cup is normally played in South Korea but has moved to Las Vegas this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Koepka won the event two years ago.

The stellar field also includes Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Justin Thomas. They will be competing for a purse of $9.75 million.

Among those eligible to play but not in the field is Bryson DeChambeau, who is playing in Las Vegas this week at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. He said this week he plans to take the next month off to prepare for The Masters.

MOST READ
1
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
Vigil honors toddler found dead in vehicle in Las Vegas
2
LETTER: Debate exposed Donald Trump for what he really is
LETTER: Debate exposed Donald Trump for what he really is
3
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
Family of man charged in toddler’s death was subject of abuse complaints
4
MGM offering $750M in senior notes to boost cash on hand
MGM offering $750M in senior notes to boost cash on hand
5
Clark County schools’ white students left in greatest numbers
Clark County schools’ white students left in greatest numbers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE- In this June 15, 2018, file photo, Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the 14th tee during ...
Zalatoris getting a PGA Tour card a question of when and how
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

Will Zalatoris will have a PGA Tour card, the goal he set for himself at the start of the year. Still to be determined is when that happens. Equally fascinating is how.