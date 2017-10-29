Defending champ Rod Pampling returns to Shriners Open

The past two Shriners Hospitals for Children Open again proved that anything can happen across 72 holes at TPC Summerlin.

Rod Pampling poses with the trophy after winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. Josh Holmberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The past two Shriners Hospitals for Children Open again proved that anything can happen across 72 holes at TPC Summerlin.

Smylie Kaufman was a 23-year-old in search of a breakthrough moment that Sunday in 2015. The lanky PGA Tour rookie delivered a final-round 10-under-par 61 to win by one shot, claim his first and thus far only career victory and pocket $1.152 million.

Rod Pampling was 47 last year and chasing his first victory since 2006 when he opened with an 11-under 60. The affable Australian rode that momentum and closed with a 65 to beat Brooks Koepka by two strokes, earning $1.288 million.

Both return to the site of their dramatic victories and are among 144 players set to compete Thursday through Nov. 5 for a $6.8 million purse.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson recently committed to play and joins fellow major tournament winners Ernie Els, Graeme McDowell, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen, Geoff Ogilvy and Webb Simpson.

Watson, who turns 39 on Nov. 5, last played in Las Vegas in 2007, when he tied for 14th. He tied for 44th in 2006 in his only other appearance at this event.

Els tops those major winners with four titles. The South African has two U.S. Open and two British Open championships, and at age 48 seeks his first PGA Tour win since the 2012 British Open. He finished tied for 65th last year at 3 under.

Local players in the field include Scott Piercy, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Na and Alex Cejka.

The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and the PGA Tour are in the first year of a three-year agreement to keep the tournament in Las Vegas at least through 2020. The Shriners have been the tournament’s organizer and a major sponsor since 2006.

Contact Tom Spousta at tspousta@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5205. Follow @TheRealTSpou on Twitter.