Defending champion repeats at PGA’s Shriners Children’s Open
Tom Kim successfully defended his title at the Shriners Children’s Open, shooting a final-round 66 to finish at 20-under 264, one shot better than Adam Hadwin on Sunday at TPC Summerlin.
Kim becomes the fourth player to defend a title on the PGA Tour this season with his third career victory.
