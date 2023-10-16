Defending champion repeats at PGA’s Shriners Children’s Open

Tom Kim successfully defended his title at the Shriners Children’s Open, shooting a final-round 66 to finish at 20-under 264 on Sunday at TPC Summerlin.

Tom Kim tees off on hole 18 during day 3 play at the Shriners Children's Open from TPC Summerlin on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tom Kim successfully defended his title at the Shriners Children’s Open, shooting a final-round 66 to finish at 20-under 264, one shot better than Adam Hadwin on Sunday at TPC Summerlin.

Kim becomes the fourth player to defend a title on the PGA Tour this season with his third career victory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

