Shriners Open

Healthy Griffin, Champ share Shriners Children’s Open lead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2023 - 7:37 pm
 
Cameron Champ drives to the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open ...
Cameron Champ drives to the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ watches his putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Shriners Childre ...
Cameron Champ watches his putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ surveys the green on the 9th green during the second round of the Shriners Childr ...
Cameron Champ surveys the green on the 9th green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Martin Laird reacts after missing his putt on the 9th green during the Shriners Children&#x2019 ...
Martin Laird reacts after missing his putt on the 9th green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ reacts after making his putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Shri ...
Cameron Champ reacts after making his putt on the 9th green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Erik Van Rooyen drives to the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Op ...
Erik Van Rooyen drives to the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC at Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Luke List drives the ball off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at ...
Luke List drives the ball off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ drives to the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open ...
Cameron Champ drives to the ninth green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nick Taylor drives the ball off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament a ...
Nick Taylor drives the ball off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nick Taylor reacts after making his putt on the seventh green during the Shriners Children&#x20 ...
Nick Taylor reacts after making his putt on the seventh green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Hayden Buckley, right, discuss with his caddie after he lost the ball near the 16th green durin ...
Hayden Buckley, right, discuss with his caddie after he lost the ball near the 16th green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nick Taylor hits out of the sand to the seventh green during the Shriners Children’s Ope ...
Nick Taylor hits out of the sand to the seventh green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Tom Kim watches his putt on the seventh green during the Shriners Children’s Open tourna ...
Tom Kim watches his putt on the seventh green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Luke List watches his putt on the eighth during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament ...
Luke List watches his putt on the eighth during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Luke List watches his putt on the seventh as Tom Kim, left, looks on during the Shriners Childr ...
Luke List watches his putt on the seventh as Tom Kim, left, looks on during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Tom Kim surveys the green on the seventh green during the Shriners Children’s Open tourn ...
Tom Kim surveys the green on the seventh green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Tom Kim drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerl ...
Tom Kim drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Luke List drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summe ...
Luke List drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nick Taylor drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Sum ...
Nick Taylor drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ, left, and Erik Van Rooyen, right, walk toward the ninth green during the Shriner ...
Cameron Champ, left, and Erik Van Rooyen, right, walk toward the ninth green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Fans watch the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Fans watch the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
S.H.Kim watches his drive to the 18th green during the Shriners Children’s Open tourname ...
S.H.Kim watches his drive to the 18th green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Michael Kim walks toward the 18th green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament a ...
Michael Kim walks toward the 18th green during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Henrik Norlander watches his putt on the 16th during the Shriners Children’s Open tourna ...
Henrik Norlander watches his putt on the 16th during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Hayden Buckley hits out of the sand to the 9th green during the second round of the Shriners Ch ...
Hayden Buckley hits out of the sand to the 9th green during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC at Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Luke List drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summe ...
Luke List drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Nick Taylor drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Sum ...
Nick Taylor drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Tom Kim drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerl ...
Tom Kim drives off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Tom Kim, left, and Nick Taylor walk off the green after driving off the tee during the Shriners ...
Tom Kim, left, and Nick Taylor walk off the green after driving off the tee during the Shriners Children’s Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ drives off the tee during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tourna ...
Cameron Champ drives off the tee during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ walks toward the 1st hole after driving off the tee to the fairway during the sec ...
Cameron Champ walks toward the 1st hole after driving off the tee to the fairway during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ follows through with his shot from the fairway during the second round of the Shr ...
Cameron Champ follows through with his shot from the fairway during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cameron Champ drives off the tee during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tourna ...
Cameron Champ drives off the tee during the second round of the Shriners Children's Open tournament at TPC Summerlin, on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

To say the last 18 months have been a struggle for Lanto Griffin would be an understatement.

Back surgery in July 2022 put the PGA Tour player on the sidelines for the rest of the year, and three tournaments into his comeback in February, he fractured a rib in his chest and pulled some muscles in his mid-back.

Griffin went from the golf course at Riviera to the emergency room in Santa Monica, sidelining him again for several months.

Eight months later, he is finally pain-free. And it’s showing in his game, with a 5-under 66 on Friday taking him to the top of the leaderboard at the Shriners Children’s Open. Griffin sits at 12-under 130 at the midway point, tied with Cameron Champ at TPC Summerlin.

Henrik Norlander is one behind, with J.T. Poston and Nick Taylor two back.

“It’s crazy the anxiety of when you’re playing bad and your body doesn’t feel good. It feels like everything is going against you. Nothing feels good. It’s not the most fun sport,” said Griffin, a 35-year-old with one career title. “But it’s the exact opposite when the putter is rolling and your body feels good. It feels amazing.”

Griffin had the putter rolling Friday. After opening with six straight pars, he birdied 16 and 18, then ran off four more in a row after the turn.

“It was just kind of get in a groove and ride it,” he said of the stretch.

While Griffin has been dealing with physical ailments, Champ has been fighting his own issues, primarily personal belief and mindset.

“You can convince yourself of one thing and you can convince yourself of another. It’s just a matter of what you want to believe. That’s just really what I’ve been trying to emphasize,” said Champ, a three-time winner who has gotten help to rediscover his love for the game, regardless of the results.

He calls the new attitude being free-spirited on the course.

“For me, I knew there had to be a change because I wasn’t enjoying myself, didn’t want to be out here, and again, I’ve loved the game forever. It’s given me everything,” he said. “So I know it’s not that I don’t love the game. It’s just I’m taking it out on myself.”

The new attitude has worked wonders the first two days at TPC Summerlin, where rounds of 63-67 have him in contention during a season where he has missed 17 cuts in 25 starts.

The first signs of a turnaround came last week in Mississippi, where he tied for ninth. He’s taken it a step further this week, with 13 birdies and an eagle on his scorecard over the first 36 holes.

Norlander also had his putter working, making birdie on five of his first seven holes to continue his solid play from a week ago when he lost in a five-man playoff to Luke List. Being in contention for the second straight week has energized Norlander.

“I’ve been playing bad golf for two years, so this is quite fun. It doesn’t take much energy to make birdies,” he said.

Also making a run Friday was Harry Hall, who found himself three shots outside the cutline at the turn. But Hall had three birdies and two eagles to shoot a back-nine 29 and rocket up the leaderboard.

Hall (6 under) is among six Las Vegas players who will play the weekend, a list that includes Ryan Moore (6 under), Isaiah Salinda (5 under), Justin Suh (4 under), Scott Piercy (3 under) and Taylor Montgomery (3 under).

Greg Robertson covers golf for the Review-Journal. Reach him at grobertson@reviewjournal.com.

