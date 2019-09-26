87°F
Hideki Matsuyama to play in Shriners Open in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2019 - 3:10 pm
 

Hideki Matsuyama will participate in next month’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

Matsuyama joins other golfers such as U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, a fan favorite and a five-time major champion, and Brooks Koepka, the world’s top-ranked golfer.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 3-6 at TPC Summerlin.

