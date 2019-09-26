Hideki Matsuyama to play in Shriners Open in Las Vegas

Hideki Matsuyama will participate in next month’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

Hideki Matsuyama, from Japan, holds the The Gary Player Cup trophy after the final round of the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament at Firestone Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in Akron, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Hideki Matsuyama will participate in next month’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.

Matsuyama joins other golfers such as U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland, Phil Mickelson, a fan favorite and a five-time major champion, and Brooks Koepka, the world’s top-ranked golfer.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 3-6 at TPC Summerlin.

