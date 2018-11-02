Jordan Spieth hopes Las Vegas luck continues at Shriners Open

Jordan Spieth, arguably the shiniest star at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open this week, has the quote of the week so far.

PGA golfer Jordan Spieth talks to the media Thursday after shooting a opening round 5-under 66 at the Shriners Hospitals for Children at TPC Summerlin. Photo by Brian Hurlburt.

“It’s always nice having a little bit of luck in Vegas, right?” Spieth said following an opening round 5-under 66.

The luck he was referencing was making several key putts — something he has been unable to do for the last year — and recording a positive 2.86 in the strokes-gained-putting statistic.

“Satisfaction is what comes to mind,” Spieth added. “I put in a lot of good work this off season. I stepped on the tee not really feeling that tight with my ball striking and driving, and kind of testy with the short game, but I know it is going in the right direction. I am certainly satisfied to really trust it all and see it pay off into a good round.”

Spieth is making his first appearance in Las Vegas and knows good scores are possible at Summerlin. He also has a formula he believes will allow him to claim his first win since the 2017 British Open.

“I think if I shoot three more rounds like today, it’s probably good enough,” Spieth said. “This course is going to bake out. Even with the lack of wind it’s still difficult enough to feed it in close to holes. We had some of the easier pins on a few of the holes today. It was gettable.”

Piercy endures sloppy round

As per usual, Las Vegas’ Scott Piercy was dressed to impress, but his game during the first round didn’t match his duds. Piercy shot a 2-under 69.

“It was sloppy,” Piercy said. “I had irons into both par 5s on the back and made two pars. I hit some bad shots coming in and missed a couple putts. I just hung in there. I am going to hit a few balls and work on the putter a little bit and hopefully get some things cleaned up.”

Furyk’s evaluation continues

Three-time champ in Vegas Jim Furyk, who hasn’t played much golf lately because of his Ryder Cup captain duties, said this week would be an evaluation process.

“I did a lot of things out there that I was pleased with; I hit the ball pretty solidly, but didn’t score very well,” Furyk said after posting a 71. “My short game was decent, but I didn’t make a ton of putts, which at the end of the day will kill a score.

“I hit my irons very well and gave myself some very good looks. I also hit the driver pretty well so I will have some confidence heading into tomorrow.”

Bryson being Bryson

Bryson DeChambeau, he of the same-length-for-each-club philosophy, was tightlipped when asked to describe it.

“It comes from a lot of theory, but I am not going to give anything away,” he said with a laugh after a 66. “I try and understand how the club face is affected based on how I am moving my body and that’s really all I am going to give on that.”

He did reveal during a recent photo shoot with Golf.com that due to the new rules of golf that go into effect in 2019, he will putt with the flagstick left in next year.

He also told me that he will write a book someday. It will be a must-read.

